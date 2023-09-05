TISE announces record turnover for H1 2023

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Headlines

Record turnover of £5.2 million despite the continued macro-economic headwinds

Profit after tax up 15.8% to £2.4 million

Earnings per share increased to 83.3p

375 securities listed in H1 2023 contributing to overall market growth of 8.5% year on year

Diversification of bond listings, including expansion into CLO market

New TISE Private Markets service launched and first company, Blue Diamond Limited, onboarded

The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has announced record turnover for the first half of 2023.

The International Stock Exchange Group Limited has released its latest Interim Report which shows that turnover for the Group increased 7.0% to a record £5.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

During the period, post-tax profit and earnings per share increased year on year and matched the records set for the first half of 2021.

Anderson Whamond, Chair of the Group, said: "I am extremely pleased to report record turnover for the first half of 2023, despite the unsettled macro-economic conditions. Profit after tax and basic earnings per share also both increased compared to a year previously and matched the records set over the same period in 2021."

In the year to the end of June, there were 375 securities listed on TISE, contributing to an 8.5% rise year on year in the total number of securities on TISE's Official List, which reached a record 4,140 at 30 June 2023.

There was continued diversification in both geographical origin and product type across TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM), with market share established in Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs).

TISE has also launched its new private markets offering, TISE Private Markets, and onboarded the first client company, Blue Diamond Limited.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of the Group, said: "Delivering further growth in the size and value of our market in the face of continued macro-economic headwinds demonstrates the strength of the business during what is our 25th anniversary year. I am also delighted that we have launched our new private markets offering, TISE Private Markets, and onboarded our first client company, Blue Diamond Limited. This is an exciting development which lays the foundations for a further expansion of the services which we offer in the future."

A copy of the Interim Report for the half year ended 30 June 2023 is available here.

SOURCE The International Stock Exchange (TISE)