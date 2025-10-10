TIPS.GG'S SEPTEMBER 2025 FOOTBALL DIGEST SPOTLIGHTS 35.00-ODDS SHOCK AND MANCHESTER CITY'S SIX-WIN STREAK

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man , Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tips.GG has published its Football Monthly Digest for September 2025, distilling insights from thousands of community tips to reveal the month's biggest upsets, most reliable favorites, and against–the–crowd wins. The analysis covered 6,120 matches and activity from 592 tipsters, highlighting a month where underdogs repeatedly overturned consensus.

September highlights from the digest include:

Biggest shock: Nove Sady's 3–2 win over Sigma Olomouc at 35.00 odds, with 0% crowd backing on the home side — the defining upset of the month.

Other major upsets: Qarabag's 3–2 win away to Benfica (15.00 odds), Talasgucu Belediyespor's 3–2 away win at Hatayspor (14.00 odds), and Dinamo Zagreb's home loss to Gorica (13.00 odds).

Most predictably stable sides: Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Al–Ahly led the month for dependable favorite performance; City also recorded a six–game winning streak in September.

ROI note: Backing Manchester City's streak with a 1–unit stake per match returned +5.3 units.

Cup volatility: Domestic and continental cup competitions showed the highest upset rates compared with top leagues.

"This is our second iteration of the monthly Football Digest series, created using the data collected by our passionate analytics and content team here at TipsGG. We believe these insights reflect more than just numbers — they tell the story of trends, talent, and transformation within modern football. Our goal is to empower fans and analysts alike with clear, data-backed perspectives on the beautiful game."

— Anton Malyutin, CEO of TipsGG"

Read the full September 2025 Football Monthly Digest on Tips.GG.

About Tips.GG

Tips.GG is a sports and esports insights platform offering aggregated odds and predictions, team/player analytics, live scores, and community–driven tips. The platform aggregates 60,000+ predictions per month from 1,000+ tipster sources and is owned and operated by TIPSGG LIMITED, registered in the Isle of Man. Tips.GG is an independent informational resource — not a bookmaker — and does not accept bets or hold user funds.

Responsible Use Notice: All analyses are for information only and not an invitation to gamble. Please follow responsible–gambling guidance in your jurisdiction.

Contact: Mykyta Nitchenko

Tips.GG (TIPSGG LIMITED)

+380664288851

mykyta.n@tips.gg

https://tips.gg/