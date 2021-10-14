Tintri Demonstrates Tremendous Market Growth with New Executive Leadership Team

Tintri Achieves Record 25% QoQ Growth Results Through Continued Innovation for the Data-Centric Enterprise

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri®, a DDN® subsidiary and the leading provider of auto adaptive, workload intelligent platforms, announced three appointments to the company's executive team – Phil Trickovic as senior vice president of Revenue, Graham Breeze as vice president of Products and Brock Mowry as field chief technology officer (CTO). This executive team has delivered approximately 25% growth in revenue over the past two quarters due to the explosive demand for autonomous, adaptive and composable platforms.

"Tintri has been tremendously successful with its recent growth, resulting in record QoQ growth while highly optimizing our cost structure. Our new executive team brings a proven track record and valuable experience that will continue to delight our customers and strengthen our partner relationships," said Alex Bouzari, CEO, DDN and Tintri. "We warmly welcome our new team and look forward to seeing how they will continue to push the envelope of Tintri's comprehensive, reliable and easy-to-deploy virtual data management platform."

Trickovic rejoins Tintri as SVP of Revenue and brings 25 years of tech experience to the organization, including nearly a decade of prior Tintri expertise. His combined sales and technology acumen has enabled him to successfully lead field organizations, guide countless enterprise customers through evolving technology landscapes and deliver game-changing business results. Breeze has been a key contributor at various tech organizations across a career that spans more than 30 years, including nearly a decade with Tintri, and rejoins Tintri as the VP of Products. Mowry, field CTO, is responsible for developing new Tintri solutions that meet enterprise's changing needs, including the implementation of a microservices approach.

"Tintri's full value is far from being realized and the new executive team has a unique opportunity to leverage our collective expertise to take Tintri to the next level," said Trickovic. "Our goal is to deliver the industry's most autonomous, application aware, AI-enabled data solutions, going beyond 'storage' to enable hands-off operations and deeper insight for any virtualized or Kubernetes-based data sets."

Tintri Delivers Enterprise Data Anywhere, Anytime

The pandemic will have a long-lasting impact on all IT investment priorities – from increased automation, lower dependencies upon physical presence in IT and more work from home environments to web data growth acceleration. Tintri is continuing to grow its data-aware platforms with enhancements to cloud recovery and data mobility features as well as focus on ease of use and implementation of VM and Kubernetes mixed workloads to help address these demands.

Looking ahead to 2022, Tintri will further enhance its "set it and forget it" mantra with new automation tools that will allow end-users to make deployment choices based on a simple set of requirements, extending into the Kubernetes stack. With these new future offerings, customers will have the option to customize what works best in their data-centric environments anywhere, anytime.

"Even prior to the pandemic, IT resources were constrained by limitations in both the personnel and the skill sets required to manage complex infrastructures. We have found that automation and application-aware technology solutions provide an easier and more cost-effective method to overcome those challenges," said Scott Sinclair, senior analyst, ESG. "Tintri's proven platform self-optimizes to accommodate application-specific behaviors, ensuring optimal performance while simultaneously reducing both operational overhead and gaps in IT skills."

About Tintri

Based in Silicon Valley, Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world's largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri's AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Choose differently, the choice is yours. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

