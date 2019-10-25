Timesheets by Quidlo: The Free Time-tracking Tool for Businesses That Combines Familiar Features From Costly Apps

KRAKOW, Poland, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a real game changer for startups as well as mature, stable businesses. Timesheets , the digital work time tracker for teams, lets you report hours, log tasks and manage your projects. The tool is available on mobile and desktop, can be integrated with your favourite tools, and it's free of charge for small teams.

Top time-tracking features for everyone

Timesheets by Quidlo is designed to simplify the everyday processes of teams working together, juggling their tasks and switching between projects. It sums up your working hours, tracks time spent on each project or task, manages your project team and lets you export time reports.

"Originally, we created Timesheets in answer to the internal needs of the Miquido team. After some time, we noticed that we were not alone in our need of effective time-tracking. Our team analysed the pain points of startup owners and business team leaders. Almost all of them mentioned the challenges of work time management and reporting. At the same time, only some of them could actually afford to solve their problems with costly time tracking tools. At this point, we decided to use Quidlo Timesheets also for the good of other companies," says Piotr Białas, the co-creator of Timesheets.

Timesheets is an intuitive time tracker for all working teams, but especially those still struggling with spreadsheets. It gives more control over time logging and reporting than a spreadsheet, while keeping its simplicity and working on desktop & mobile. What's more, It's integrated with the most popular tools to let you track time without leaving your favourite app. This includes voice assistants (Google Assistant, Siri), chatbots (Slack, Hangouts) and plugins (Jira).

In-depth insights based on work reports

Timesheets is more than a simple tracker. The creators of the app wanted to go the extra mile to help you take out insights and optimise your team's workflow. They're working on Timesheets Data Science module, which will analyse work reports, help you compare the workload in projects and draw meaningful, data-based conclusions.

Enjoy your teamwork at its best

Timesheets is free and ready to download on the App Store and Google Play . The tool's design is highly intuitive and provides a seamless user experience. It lets teams save time and truly focus on their tasks. If you want to take your teamwork to the next level, download Timesheets today and enjoy it for free.

