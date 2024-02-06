TIMESHARE EXCHANGE PIONEER RCI COMMEMORATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY

World's first vacation exchange company celebrates major milestone with special branding and member travel deals on 50,000+ getaways throughout 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI®, the world's leading vacation exchange company, today commemorates its 50th Anniversary, marking 50 years since it pioneered the sharing economy by transforming the timeshare industry with the introduction of the first vacation exchange platform. To celebrate this milestone, the company is rolling out special 'RCI 50' branding and a dedicated website hub, as well as offering travel deals throughout the year on 50,000+ getaways to its 3.5 million members worldwide.

In honor of five decades as the leader in timeshare exchange, RCI is introducing a variety of member deals and messaging designed to celebrate the past – and inspire excitement for the future. From an interactive timeline, commemorative history video, and member and affiliate testimonials and travel deals to a special digital issue of RCI Magazine, these materials and more can be accessed in one convenient hub: www.RCI.com.

"We are so proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of RCI in 2024. As the pioneer of vacation exchange, RCI has continually evolved to meet members where they are and support our affiliates throughout the years," said Paul Mulcahy, managing director for RCI North America. "As we head into our sixth decade, we promise even more – more benefits, flexibility, value, and travel opportunities. Here's to another 50 years of going more places together!"

RCI first introduced the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, allowing timeshare owners to 'deposit' their fixed weeks or points in exchange for a stay at a different resort within the RCI network. This flexibility made vacation ownership more accessible to a wider segment of vacationers, helping the timeshare industry grow. Since then, RCI has introduced a variety of other travel products and services, becoming the ultimate travel planning companion for members and an invaluable resource for affiliates. The company now provides a flexible currency that members can use to book stays at more than 600,000 resorts and hotels around the world, along with other travel benefits.

RCI 50th Anniversary milestone numbers include:

Facilitated travel for approximately 250 million people

Hosted around 62 million exchanges on its platform

on its platform Reached a member base of 3.5 million travellers

Welcomed 4,100+ resorts across 110 countries as part of RCI's network of affiliated resorts

About RCI

RCI® is the new shape of travel™. As the worldwide leader in membership travel services to the vacation ownership industry, the company offers the industry's leading vacation exchange platform to its 3.5 million members around the world, providing access to 4,100 affiliated resorts in approximately 110 countries. RCI Travel offers enhanced travel services allowing its members to flexibly travel year round. RCI is a part of the family of travel brands at Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL). For additional information visit rci.com. RCI also can be found on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

