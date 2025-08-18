Timely global launch of Ruta's Closet, an important Holocaust biography by Keith Morgan with Ruth Kron Sigal

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruta's Closet tells the remarkable Holocaust story of a Jewish family, imprisoned in the tiny Shavl ghetto in Lithuania.

Meyer and Gita Kron, parents of two young daughters, survived Hitler's so-called Final Solution, thanks to their resourcefulness and selflessness of their rescuers.

The True story of how a family's courage, love and indomitable spirit triumphed over Nazi evil.

This important book records chilling accounts of mass murders, a cruel Nazi ban on births, forced attendance by young and old at a public hanging, the saving of a ruthless SS officer by a Jewish doctor and the transport of hundreds of ghetto children to their deaths in the gas chambers at the Auschwitz Death Camp. Such events will horrify readers but the bravery shown by the family and their neighbors make it a compelling read -- as intriguing as it is inspirational. While the narrative is fact-based, it reads like fiction, thus making it accessible to all generations of readers.

Veteran Canadian newspaper journalist Keith Morgan co-authored the book with the family's eldest daughter Ruth Kron Sigal, now deceased. Its first limited Canadian circulation release came in Canada in 2011, as a fundraiser for the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre (VHEC). The late Sir Martin Gilbert, Churchill's official biographer and the most published Holocaust author, described it in the book's Foreword as "one of the finest Holocaust memoirs".

This revised latest edition has launched worldwide for the first time, in stores and online. It is offered in print and eBook formats and, for the first time, as an audiobook. The audiobook, read by author Keith Morgan, was produced with sound effects and a musical soundtrack to enhance the listener experience.

Its republication comes at a time when it is evident from media reports and surveys that the depth of Holocaust awareness is shallow among too many people -- adults and youth alike. And worldwide anti-Semitism has risen dramatically.

For that reason, the book is just one element of a wider awareness and educational project, driven by a website at rutascloset.com and the launch of the Ruta's Closet Podcast in September.

In addition, VHEC has produced a Talking Points book club guide and a Study Guide for high schools, downloadable free of charge.

Author Keith Morgan makes this timely observation:

"It is a lesson from yesterday, to be learned today and remembered tomorrow."

