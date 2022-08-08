Time to Reconnect: ICIS Announces the Launch of its 17th Middle Eastern Base Oils & Lubricants Conference in Saudi Arabia

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is an industry-wide shift from Group I base oils to higher quality base oils, coupled with technological advancements and the increased focus on sustainability. As the industry reconnects, ICIS is delighted to announce the return of its first in-person Middle East Base Oils & Lubricants (MEBO) conference since 2019, with the 17th in the series taking place at the Shangri-La Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 10-11 October 2022.

ICIS has been at the forefront of the base oils industry for over 25 years. With strong global markets and with the Middle East anticipating growth over the next 12 months due to finished lubricant demand, the opportunity to network and connect with peers is a critical part of development and growth in this important sector and region.

Conference attendees will have access to extensive, high-quality networking opportunities with major companies including Saudi Aramco Luberef, Petrolube, Fuchs Petroleum Saudi Arabia Ltd, Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company Ltd, Arabian Petroleum Supply Company - Mobil Oil, United Lube Oil Company (Unilube), Castrol Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabian Oil Additives Co (SALACO) all confirming their partnership. Key industry decision makers from across the globe will be present, taking up a long-awaited opportunity to reconnect and make new strategically important contacts with businesses throughout the base oils and lubricants supply chain.

Discussions on key topics for the base oil & lubricants industry will be hosted by ICIS and leading industry experts, providing a unique opportunity to hear from, and understand more about, the industry's perspective on the challenges and opportunities it faces today and into the future. This will include critical debate on how long supply chain uncertainty will continue to affect the market, the latest technological advancements, the impact of electric vehicles, and the crucial issue of sustainability and what this means for the future of base oils.

Speakers at the event include:

Samir Nawar , Managing Director and Member of the Board, Petromin Corporation

, Managing Director and Member of the Board, Petromin Corporation Faisal Sultan , Managing Director – Global Operations, Lucid Motors

, Managing Director – Global Operations, Lucid Motors Terence Byrne , Managing Director, Petromin Nissan

, Managing Director, Petromin Nissan Kailash Sawant , Associate Director - Product Management ( India and ME), Lubrizol

, Associate Director - Product Management ( and ME), Lubrizol Marco Codognola, CEO, Itelyum

To find out more about the opportunities available at the 17th ICIS Middle Eastern Base Oils & Lubricants Conference and to register for the event, please visit: https://events.icis.com/website/8329/eng/home/

About ICIS

ICIS is a trusted source of global commodity intelligence for the energy, chemical and fertilizer industry. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 15 company with a market cap of £46.2 billion and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity, and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalisation is approximately £46.2 | €54.9bn | $55.9bn.

