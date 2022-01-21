Time & Attendance Software Market to Reach $5.31 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 9.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in need for growing efficiency and productivity of employees and rise in shift toward cloud based time and attendance software drive the growth of the global time & attendance software market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Time and Attendance Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premise), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Education and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global time & attendance software industry was estimated at $2.15 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $5.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in need for growing efficiency and productivity of employees, rise in shift toward cloud based time and attendance software, wide ranging features and benefits of time and attendance software, and surge in adoption of automation tools in HRM systems drive the growth of the global time & attendance software market. On the other hand, several security concerns and high installation cost associated with the software impede the growth to some extent. However, upsurge in demand for time and attendance software from small and medium sized organizations and ongoing technological advancements in the field of time and attendance systems are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 263 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2757

COVID-19 scenario

Adoption of time and attendance software solutions has increased in the healthcare sector since the outbreak of the pandemic, thereby boosting the growth of the market.

Also, the healthcare employers of hospital management need to take extra precaution for their employees along with having a proper insight into its labor data and keep an eye on the movement of its employees for the sake of contact tracing. This factor has been beneficial for the market growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the time and attendance software market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2757

The software segment to retain the lion's share

On the basis of component, the software segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global time & attendance software market. This is attributed to the factors such as need for automated system for optimizing and tracking the number of work hours of an employee, rising shift toward cloud based time and attendance software among the SMEs, and growing emphasis on workforce optimization as well as mobile applications. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period, due to extensive adoption of deployment and integration services among the end users, as it ensures effective functioning of time and attendance software throughout the process.

The cloud segment to dominate by 2030

On the basis of deployment model, the cloud segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global time & attendance software market. Moreover, the same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to paradigm shift in the deployment methods from on-premise to cloud-based models.

North America held the major share in 2020

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global time & attendance software industry. Growing organization sizes, presence of global market players in the United States, and increasing application area of time and attendance software propel the market growth in the region. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.8% throughout the forecast period. This is because large number of enterprises in this region have now implemented time and attendance software in an effort to improve productivity and performance of their business.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2757

Key players in the industry

ULTIMATE SOFTWARE

ADP, LLC

WORKDAY INC.

RONOS INCORPORATED

Ceridian

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

WorkForce Software, LLC

Reflexis Systems

Oracle Corporation

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Risk Management Market Expected to Reach $28.87 Billion by 2027

Performance Analytics Market Expected to Reach $6.50 Billion by 2026

Workforce Analytics Market Expected to Reach $5.97 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research