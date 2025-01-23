TiltPlay Launches as a Gaming Platform on the Soneium Ecosystem
23 Jan, 2025, 02:00 GMT
"The Game is On"
TAIPEI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TiltPlay, a gaming platform offering fast-paced and engaging casual games, is proud to announce its official launch on the Soneium ecosystem. This launch positions TiltPlay as dynamic, skill-focused gaming experience to the Web3 space.
TiltPlay combines accessible gameplay with innovative technology to deliver a seamless experience across platforms, including Telegram mini-apps and web browsers. The platform's unique approach introduces:
- Exciting Game Variety: A growing library of casual games designed to challenge and entertain.
- Skill-Based Progression: Players are rewarded for their mastery and expertise, ensuring a fair and fun competitive environment.
- Web3 Integration: Built on Soneium, providing a decentralized and secure gaming experience.
"With TiltPlay, we're redefining mini-games by putting fun and skill at the forefront," said Jeffrey Huang, Product Director at TiltPlay. "Our collaboration with the Soneium ecosystem allows us to deliver a platform that's accessible, enjoyable, and innovative for all players."
TiltPlay is now live, inviting gamers worldwide to dive into its features, test their skills, and connect with a vibrant community.
For more information about TiltPlay, visit TiltPlay.gg.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603496/TiltPlay_launches_a_gaming_platform_Soneium.jpg
