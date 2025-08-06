BANGKOK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with RX Tradex, ASEAN's leading exhibition organizer, will organize TILOG – LOGISTIX 2025, the most comprehensive exhibition on logistics technology including warehouse management and loading, packing and material handling, Logistics IT, IoT, AI, robots, e-Logistics, and logistics service, from August 20 to 22, 2025 at Hall 98 of BITEC, Bangkok.

TILOG - LOGISTIX 2025 to Showcase Smart Logistics Technologies, Sustainable Solutions and Services from 25 Countries

The event, held under the theme of "Resilient Supply Chain: Overcoming Global Challenges," highlights new innovations, sustainable solutions, and an annual gathering of logistics-related industrialists from across industrial spectrum in ASEAN and many other countries. TILOG – LOGISTIX 2025 will showcase cutting-edge logistics innovations from over 415 brands, 25 countries. The event also includes insightful conference sessions and is expected to attract over 7,500 industry professionals and visitors.

Amongst highlighted technologies and services at TILOG – LOGISTIX are:

Warehouse & Loading: High-Density Semi-Automated Storage System , maximizing warehouse space efficiency. Comprehensive Warehouse and Logistics Solutions for modern smart factories.

Material Handling: Automated Forklift driven by AI Multi-directional Forklift – Ideal for handling long items in narrow aisles, with a maximum load capacity of 5 tons. Automated Systems for palletizing, conveyor belts, sorting, and warehouse picking.

Packing: Custom-Made Wooden Pallets, Crates, Reels, and Paper Packaging – Lightweight yet strong. Foldable Plastic Crates – Durable, space-saving, ideal for storage, transport, and automation; customizable.

Logistics IT & e-Logistics: Smart Transportation Management Platform. Vehicle Tracking and Driver Behavior Monitoring Device – Also provides vehicle condition alerts.

Transportation & LSP: Less than Container Load (LCL) Direct Console Service from Bangkok to Southern China . Multimodal Transport Services (land and air) within Thailand and the Indochina region.



Included at the event are an "Exhibition on Thailand's logistics industry," "Trade Logistics Symposium," "World Transport & Logistics Forum" presented by executives from The World Bank Group, "Innovation Showcase," and seminars by leading industry organizations, offering actionable insights. AI-powered business matching is expected to spark international partnership between warehouse- and logistics-related industrialists from all industrial sectors.

TILOG – LOGISTIX will take place from August 20 to 22, 2025, 10am to 6pm, at BITEC, Hall 98. Business attire is required, shorts and sandals prohibited. Students may join on August 22 only. Pre-register at www.tilog-logistix.com or via LINE: @tilog-logistix for a chance to win a Central gift card worth 200 baht.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744295/1.jpg