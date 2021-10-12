Tile Unveils New Products, Introduces New Features to Make Finding Easier for Everyone

Tile is built for everyone and everything, with a platform agnostic app and multiple form factors that attach to just about anything right out of the box. At a time when consumers are faced with even more choice within the category, Tile continues to see significant growth, a testament to its wide appeal. In the first half of 2021, Tile has grown revenue over 50 percent, and shows no sign of slowing down.

"We built this category nearly a decade ago, and since then we've been listening to our customers and evolving our products to meet their specific needs," said CJ Prober, Tile CEO. "People are busier than ever, and our customers depend on our products to eliminate the stress of endlessly searching for lost or misplaced items, especially around the home, which is a nuisance that happens daily for many of us. With a longer finding range, louder ring and voice-enabled finding through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, we're making it even easier for people to quickly find what they need."

New Lineup Strengthens Finding Power

Tile's versatile lineup of trackers are doubling down on the useful features that help consumers get through their day worry-free. The Pro, Tile's most powerful tracker with a 400 ft. finding range, gets a new look and feel to accommodate its most common use case: keys. With a lightweight body and slender shape resembling a key fob, the Pro easily attaches right out of the box and hangs comfortably from a keychain, and still looks great on bags and purses. The Mate, Sticker and Slim have all been upgraded to an impressive 250 ft. finding range, which is an increase of 25% for Mate and Slim, and a 67% increase for Sticker. These three models also now boast a louder ring, making it even easier to quickly find a remote control or wallet hidden between couch cushions. Additionally, the Mate now features a 3-year battery life and a sleek new look that's available in both white and black. All four models have been upgraded to an IP67 water-resistance rating, meaning they can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Tile Lost and Found Feature Adds More Finders

Tile has also boosted the out of home experience with a new way to find lost items called Tile Lost and Found. This service allows a user to expand the Tile Finding Network to any good samaritan who discovers their lost item. Every Tile (excluding the Sticker) will now have a QR code on the back so anyone who finds a lost Tile can scan it, see the owner's provided contact information, and coordinate how to reunite the lost item with its owner. Now anyone with a smartphone can help someone find a lost item, giving consumers one more reason to feel confident they'll be able to keep track of their things with a Tile attached.

New Safety Feature Helps Address Unwanted Tracking

At Tile, safety and security are a top priority. Tile trackers are designed for locating lost items, not for tracking people, which is why Tile is developing a solution that seeks to help victims of domestic abuse and the potential misuse of a tracking device. Created with guidance from an advocacy organization that are experts in this area, the new Scan and Secure feature will enable anyone with the Tile app (even if they don't have an active Tile account) to easily scan for and detect nearby Tile devices and identify if an unknown device is near them. This new feature will be available to Android and iOS users early next year. Tile will continue to seek guidance from advocacy organizations on the development of future iterations of this feature that will further enhance user safety. Tile will also provide resources and information to victims about how to stay safe if they suspect they are being tracked.

Introducing Point and Locate finding with Tile Ultra

The new Tile Ultra is the first in the lineup to leverage both Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband technologies, giving consumers Tile's best-in-class Bluetooth finding experience combined with the precision finding experience of Ultra-Wideband. Tile Ultra leverages Point and Locate finding, which offers a precise finding experience using Augmented Reality to guide a user directly to their item. Ultra provides highly accurate visual finding, making it easy to find lost keys behind a shelf or a bag left in a noisy restaurant. Tile is working with Google to ensure an optimal experience on Android 12 and Ultra-Wideband supported smartphones.

"Google is committed to making Android phones, and all the devices connected to them, work even better together," said Erik Kay, Vice President of Engineering, Google. "With Android 12, users of phones with Ultra-Wideband technology will benefit from new and accurate positioning experiences. We're excited about the work we've been doing with Tile and the new finding experience it will give users."

Available starting in early 2022, this cutting-edge product will be the first Ultra-Wideband tracker compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Pricing and Availability

Tile's new lineup of trackers are available today at Tile.com and major retailers including Amazon, Costco, Best Buy, Target and others, as well as key partners globally.

Tile Pro: Available in Black or White, for $34.99

Tile Mate: Available in Black or White, for $24.99

Tile Slim: Available in Black for $34.99

Tile Sticker: Available in Black, starting from $29.99

For more information on styles, pricing and general availability, please visit Tile.com .

ABOUT TILE

Locating millions of unique items every day, Tile™ gives everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. In addition to devices in multiple form factors for every use case, Tile works with over 40 partner products leveraging its finding technology across audio, travel, wearables and PC categories. Recently awarded #5 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative consumer electronics companies, Tile is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com .

