Tile Extends Global Reach as Latest Partner Product Unveiled

New Tile-embedded product from Sennheiser announced; Tile leads findable audio solutions

SAN MATEO, California, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile , the world's leading smart location company, today announced the launch of its newest embedded partner product, expanding the platform's global reach and finding power. Sennheiser's new premium headphones embedded with Tile technology, the new MOMENTUM Wireless, have been launched at IFA, the consumer electronics and home appliances show taking place in Berlin this week —marking another major European partnership for Tile.

The announcement comes as Tile's growth reaches new levels with its expanding list of partnerships, now totaling over 20, including Samsonite and Nordic Semiconductor.

Bryan Rodrigues, VP of Marketing, Tile said: "We are reaching a tipping point in our embedded strategy with more and more products coming to market from amazing brands like Sennheiser. We are excited to be able to offer these brands and their customers the power that Tile can bring, helping keep track of everything that matter thanks to our technology and our growing worldwide community."

Sennheiser's new premium, stylish around-ear headphones feature a range of smart innovations such as instantly starting when unfolded and the ability to sense when they are put on or off to pause and resume playback. The Tile technology embedded in the headphones allows users to easily detect their last seen location via the Tile app when they have been misplaced, or ring them when they're nearby. It also allows users to tap into Tile's Community Find if their headphones are lost, seeking the help of the world's largest and fastest lost and found community. The new MOMENTUM Wireless is available in black immediately for 399 EUR (MSRP). A sandy white color variant will be available from November.

Sebastian Rodens, Product Manager at Sennheiser, said: "Tile technology offers our customers another very practical feature to add to our latest MOMENTUM model. It means we not only offer uncompromised sound through the amazing quality of the headphones, but a way of keeping track of the headphones easily. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with Tile."

Tile announced $45 million of new funding in July to help advance embedded partnerships, support international growth, and expand product and service offerings. As Tile continues to grow with semiconductor partners like Qualcomm, Nordic Semiconductor and Dialog, the company expects the number of Tile-enabled third party products to grow by millions across several new verticals by the end of this year. The business has already posted strong results in early 2019, including growing sell-through in Europe by 160% in the second quarter.

About Sennheiser

Shaping the future of audio and creating unique sound experiences for customers – this aim unites Sennheiser employees and partners worldwide. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, loudspeakers, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2018, the Sennheiser Group generated turnover totaling €710.7 million. www.sennheiser.com.

About Tile

Tile gives everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its vast community that spans 230 countries and territories, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. The global Tile community helps locate more than five million unique items every day. The company is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com .

