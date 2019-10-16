Tile and Skullcandy Expand Partnership to Ensure Adventure Seekers are Also Finders

All three products give peace of mind with built-in Tile tracking technology. This means that once activated through the Tile app, Vert , Method Active and Ink'd+ Active customers can ring their headphones, see their last known location on a map, or enlist the help of Tile's global community to help find their item if truly lost.

"Vert, Method Active and Ink'd+ Active were all created with adventure in mind. We've again partnered with Skullcandy to ensure adventures aren't interrupted by lost headphones," said Bryan Rodrigues, VP of Marketing, Tile.

All three products are available at Skullcandy.com. Tile is also embedded in Skullcandy's Crusher ANC and Venue models.

Today, Tile works with more than 20 partners across categories including audio, travel, chip, health and more. By embedding its finding technology directly into third-party products, Tile continues to expand its ecosystem and strengthen its finding community, currently locating more than six million lost items every day.

About Tile

Tile gives everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. The global Tile community helps locate more than six million unique items every day. The company is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com.

About Skullcandy

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand that lives by its mission to not just listen to music but to feel it. Founded at the intersection of music and board sports, Skullcandy drives innovation in audio experiences from groundbreaking technology in its headphones to once in a lifetime music events featuring emerging artists that inspire and move its culture forward. Based in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally with international offices in Tokyo, Zurich, London, Shenzhen and Vancouver, as well as through partners in some of the most important cultural hubs in the world. The company's website can be found at https://www.skullcandy.com.

