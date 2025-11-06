Tigermed Selected as "2025 Forbes China Go-International Flagship Brands" Top 30

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigermed has been selected as one of the Top 30 companies on the "2025 Forbes China Go-International Flagship Brands" list, Forbes China announced Tuesday.

Forbes China launched the Go-International ranking in 2023 to track firms expanding overseas. The 2025 edition introduces four categories: Flagship Brands, Leading Brands, Investment Value Brands and Leading Figures—with the flagship group comprising large, mature companies with deeply established international footprints. These firms typically invest in overseas production, R&D, and operations as they move from export-oriented growth to global-scale management.

Tigermed's selection demonstrates the growing global impact of China's biopharmaceutical innovation. As a global clinical development services provider, Tigermed operates more than 180 offices and networks worldwide with over 10,000 across North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin-America. We are devoted to building an integrated end-to-end platform that enables the boundless possibilities for the healthcare industry, and becoming a bridge for China biotech "Go-International" strategy.

Looking ahead, Tigermed stated that it will continue to expand its global footprint, strengthen localisation and accelerate digital transformation to meet growing international demand. The company also aims to deepen industry partnerships to advance China's pharmaceutical innovation and deliver better quality, research-driven healthcare solutions to patients worldwide.

For more details on the 2025 Forbes China Go-International series selection 30&30, please visit: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/xjdPLPfzZNZQhl3FPkJfaQ

About Tigermed

Tigermed (Stock code: 300347.SZ/3347.HK) is a leading global provider of integrated research and development solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device industry. With a broad portfolio of services and a promise of quality, from preclinical development to clinical trial to commercialization, we are collaborating with over 3,600 customers and committed to moving their development journey efficiently and cost-effectively. Tigermed currently represents a worldwide network of more than 180 locations with over 10,000 employees across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Africa. We are devoted to building an integrated platform that enables the boundless possibilities for the healthcare industry, embracing challenges to fulfill our commitment to serving unmet patients' needs, and ultimately saving lives. Learn more at www.tigermedgrp.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815699/image_5015928_33166472.jpg