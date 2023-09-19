Tiger Lin, Chairman of Unilumin Group: Metasight Integration, LED Technology Becomes the Mainstream

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 7, 2023, at the 2023 World Conference on Display Industry, Tiger Lin, Chairman of Unilumin Group, delivered a speech " Digitalized Metasight lights up hundreds of countries and thousands of cities."

Firstly, what is metasight?

Tiger Lin----the Chairman of Unilumin Group

Metasight means the integration of light and display, which is based on LED semiconductor, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, naked-eye 3D, 5G, 4K/8K and others. It carries art and design, meets the spatial visual experience needs of new commerce, entertainment and others.

Secondly, what is the application of metasight?

Micro LED is the new leading technology in LED industry, which realizes panorama coverage. The main packaging method of Mini LED includes COB and MIP, while that of Micro LED includes COG and MIP. MIP technology will undoubtedly replace the traditional SMD technology in the future.

Unilumin leads trend by launching COB and MIP products, realizing the mass production of UMicro 0.4, ranking first in the industry.

Micro LED will also be the integration and upgrade of LCD and OLED technology. From 2B to 2C, Micro LED technology brings a huge market with less investment and large output, reaching an estimated market value of hundreds of billions (RMB).

Thirdly, what is metasight integration?

Due to advantages like doubled efficiency, lower cost and more realistic performance, virtual production enjoys great potential. At present, there are about 140 virtual studios among the world, and 110 of which are built by ROE, a subsidiary of Unilumin Group.

Also, as digital virtual human becomes important, Unilumin can provide overall solutions of digital virtual human.

In addition to virtual production, Unilumin can provide LED screens for film projection. Unilumin is the only enterprise in the LED industry with four DCI movie screen certifications, breaking monopoly of foreign projection.

As for the application of metasight integration, the Saudi Riyadh Season program must be worth mentioning. Unilumin created a 35-meter-diameter LED spherical screen in Saudi Riyadh Season, breaking the Guinness World Record in 2022.

Besides, the software control system is essential to metasight solution. Unilumin applied "software-defined big screen", which realizes IoT perception and builds digital scenes of metasight. Users can control metasight scenes efficiently with software system.

As a global leader in LED industry, Unilumin wishes digitalized metasight lights up hundreds and thousands of cities.

