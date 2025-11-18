Tiger Infrastructure Partners Completes Transformational Growth Investment in ELM Utility Services, a Trusted Leader in Public Utility Locating

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Infrastructure Partners today announced a transformational growth investment in ELM Utility Services, a leading provider of outsourced public utility locating services in the United States.

United States utilities are required by law to ensure underground infrastructure is located and marked in advance of any excavations to avoid damaging and potentially hazardous line strikes. Utilities typically outsource this essential service, and ELM provides them with dedicated, dispatchable resources that have consistently led the industry in on-time performance and accuracy to satisfy this regulatory requirement.

"ELM is a market leader with a reputation for operational excellence and a critical role in safeguarding our nation's infrastructure," said Emil Henry, Founder, CEO and CIO of Tiger Infrastructure Partners. "Underground utility infrastructure is growing every year, and utilities are increasingly focused on better service and better outcomes from their locating providers. We believe our transformational investment and business-building expertise will help accelerate ELM's rapid growth."

ELM has grown significantly over the past 25 years and its 1,400+ vehicle fleet currently serves more than 60 utilities across 13 states in the western and central United States. As part of this transaction, Tiger Infrastructure will provide growth capital to expand the Company's operations nationally.

"Tiger Infrastructure's investment marks a significant milestone for ELM," noted Lee Graves, the founder and long-time owner of ELM. "Tiger Infrastructure's expertise, resources and experience building middle market infrastructure businesses will help ELM expand its diverse asset base, enhance its human capital and optimize its capital structure to sustain long-term growth. ELM has a reputation for the highest level of service in the industry and Tiger Infrastructure enhances our position to expand our reach and continue to grow."

Mr. Graves retains a significant equity stake in ELM and CEO Jim Bourazak and President Harley Hartman will continue to manage the Company with the same emphasis on culture and service quality that has guided ELM for the past 25 years.

About Tiger Infrastructure Partners

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies. Tiger Infrastructure's value-add approach targets growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where Tiger Infrastructure believes strong tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. Tiger Infrastructure maintains offices in New York and London.

About ELM Utility Services

ELM Utility Services is a trusted provider of outsourced utility locating services, serving public utilities across the United States. The Company's mission is to protect underground infrastructure, ensure safe, reliable service for its customers and safeguard the public by preventing damage to critical utility systems.

