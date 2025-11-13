Tiger Eye and KoP Consultancy Form Strategic iManage Partnership Alliance and Expand Regional Footprint

NORWICH, England, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading legal technology provider Tiger Eye has formed a strategic partnership alliance with KoP Consultancy to provide iManage services and solutions as one trusted advisory team.

Through the alliance, Tiger Eye will expand the firm's presence in regions such as the Channel Islands, and leverage KoP Consultancy's expertise and partner network. The alliance will also give KoP Consultancy's clients direct access to Tiger Eye's specialist solutions and iManage services team.

Tiger Eye is a specialist legal technology provider dedicated to Harnessing Knowledge and Unleashing Potential, providing market-leading solutions for knowledge work, including iManage technologies and services as well as Tiger Eye Blueprint, the organisation's flagship knowledge management platform. KoP Consultancy provides services and training across a range of solutions, working with vendors such as iManage, Co-Flo, Litera and SmartSheet.

KoP Consultancy, founded in 2015, is led by business consultant Mike Thorpe. Thorpe has a wealth of experience in the specialist technology space, including being Managing Director of the Channel Islands office (Janders Dean (Jersey) Limited) of independent consultancy Janders Dean (acquired by Morae in 2020). As part of the alliance, Thorpe (who will remain Managing Director of KoP Consultancy) will act as a consultant on behalf of Tiger Eye. Thorpe will have a particular focus on providing consultancy services to trusts, asset management organisations and fiduciary firms, given his experience with companies such as Ogier Fiduciary Services, Butterfield Group and Ocorian.

Sam Hudson, Chief Growth Officer at Tiger Eye, commented: "Our strategic alliance with KoP Consultancy enables us to extend our specialist team of iManage experts and grow our community. Through the alliance, we will leverage Mike's understanding of specialist knowledge-based businesses such as Trust and Administration, Fund Management and Wealth Management organisations to provide tailored, value-driven consultancy services to enhance our existing range of technologies."

Mike Thorpe, Managing Director of KoP Consultancy, added: "Like Tiger Eye, KoP Consultancy has been a longstanding iManage Partner, focused on providing excellent client service. Through this unique alliance, KoP Consultancy clients now have access to Tiger Eye's breadth of iManage expertise, as well as their industry-leading solutions and services for operational efficiency and compliance. I look forward to working more closely with the Tiger Eye team and using my experience to offer tailored consultancy services on behalf of Tiger Eye."

Contact: info@tigereyeconsulting.com .