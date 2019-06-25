Tiger Beer opens second experiential concept store, Tiger Street Den in Dubai

Asian Street Kitchen is DXB's airside dining destination, made up of four street food and drink styles, that offers a variety of Asian inspired food and drink options. Located in the heart of this space, Tiger Street Den will bring the flavors of Singapore to visitors. Serving up its classic Tiger Beer lager, the Singaporean brew will be accompanied by a mouthwatering menu created by Chef Peter Reffell. Taking the spirit of Singapore and translating it into a menu that boasts of the country's culture, Chef Reffell was inspired by his spent time in Singapore that helped him truly understand the food scene, values and unique flavours.

In addition to the cool food and even cooler brews, Tiger Street Den has been designed to be the new home of live music, art and photography, created by talents recruited from the Tiger Roar Collective platform. Kicking off at the launch, Tiger Street Den hosted the outlet's first live art performance by Singaporean artist group, Tell Your Children. Recruited from Tiger Beer's Roar Collective platform, the performance featured live art painting sessions held throughout the day. There, visitors who purchased Tiger Beer were gifted a branded T-shirt with one of three customized designs created by Dubai based artist, JOYA.

"As a brand born and brewed in Singapore, we are excited to bring our Tiger Street Den concept from Singapore to its first international location in Dubai, giving visitors from all over the world a taste of Singapore. Following our launch at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore earlier this year, this new addition in DXB will be our second global lighthouse and will be a great space for us to stretch our boundaries and uncage creativity," said Venus Teoh, Director of International Brands Tiger®, Heineken Asia Pacific.

Tiger Street Den is located at the Asian Street Kitchen in Terminal 3 Concourse A and is open 24 hours a day. To keep up with what Tiger Beer is up to, follow us on social media via these hashtags: #TigerStreetDen #TigerBeer

About Tiger Beer:

Tiger Beer was born in 1932 on the streets of Singapore. Today, Tiger Beer is the number one Asia premium beer and one of the fastest growing brands that is currently available in more than 50 markets across the globe. Tiger Beer believes great ideas and talent are not born in the boardroom but born on the streets of the world. Therefore, Tiger Beer is committed to championing raw talents who approach their craft in unconventional ways. Tiger Beer continues to support these talents by uncaging unexpected possibilities for them through Tiger Raw Roar platform, Tiger Street Football, Tiger Street Food, Saving Wild Tigers program, Tiger Street Lab and many more to come. For more information, please visit www.tigerbeer.com.

