TIGA Launches Proposal for an Industrial Secondment Programme

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA the network for games developers and digital publishers, and the trade association representing the video games industry has today launched its proposal for an Industrial Secondment Programme, which will enable up to 20 video games lecturers per annum, to spend up to 12 months in a games development business.

TIGA's proposed Industrial Secondments Programme (ISP) would enable lecturers on video games courses to spend time over 1, 3, 6 or 12 months in a games development business on a part-time or full-time basis to ensure flexibility and to minimise logistical challenges for their respective colleges and universities. The variation in the length of secondments could potentially allow a lecturer to take advantage of a summer placement, term length or year-long placement. The ISP could be delivered by Innovate UK, at a cost of approximately £1 million.

Secondments would enable lecturers to enhance their teaching skills and keep their practical knowledge of game development current. The ISP would strengthen relationships between education and industry, increase opportunities for student placements and support knowledge transfer. Lecturer secondments would ensure that course curriculums remain cutting edge, therefore maximising future graduate employability. Games studios would be able to recruit more graduates with up-to-date skills and knowledge.

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, CEO of TIGA said:

"The video games industry is a fast-moving sector, and it is essential that course leaders in the UK's many impressive educational establishments are teaching relevant and up-to-date courses. TIGA's ISP will ensure that participating lecturers are preparing graduates to enter our world-class video games industry.

"TIGA's ISP will benefit the video games industry, graduates and lecturers and help to enhance skills development in video games education. The ISP will also help bridge gaps between industry and education.

"The Video Games industry is one that the UK Government should promote and TIGA's ISP will help to ensure that our video games sector is world-beating. "

