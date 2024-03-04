TIGA LAUNCHES NEW GAMES EDUCATION CONFERENCE

One-day event will take place at Bournemouth University on May 15th 2024

LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK video games industry, has announced that its new Games Education Conference will take place on Wednesday May 15th at Bournemouth University.

Creative Assembly, the studio behind the Total War series, is the headline sponsor of the TIGA Games Education Conference 2024.

TIGA's Games Education Conference will comprise a full day of keynotes and panel discussions, providing a much-needed forum for educators and developers to exchange knowledge and ideas to address key challenges, including skill needs, graduate employability, excellence in research and teaching and changes in tools and technologies. TIGA's Conference will discuss a range of subjects, including:

Charting the Course: An overview of the UK games industry's opportunities and challenges in 2024 – And what they mean for education. Industry skills – what we need now and in the future, and enhancing graduate employability. Developing successful partnerships between industry and education, and how studios can help build course content. Developments in tools and technologies including AI and games engines in development. Excellence in games research, innovation and teaching. Promoting diversity and widening access to games education. Internships, placements and industrial secondments.

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"TIGA's Games Education Conference brings together two of the UK's most successful sectors, higher education and games development. By working together, sharing knowledge and ideas, we can accelerate best practice in games education and create new opportunities for collaboration. I would like to thank Creative Assembly for supporting our Conference and Bournemouth University for hosting this important event."

TIGA members will be able to attend the TIGA Games Education Conference 2024 for free.

Non - members can purchase tickets here: https://tiga.org/events/tiga-games-education-conference-2024

TIGA also has a limited number of Event Partner packages available. Contact suzi@tiga.org for details.

