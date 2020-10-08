TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic regions

OSLO, Norway and HELSINKI, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biometric fintech Zwipe and TietoEVRY, the leading provider of software and digital banking services in the Nordics, have agreed to jointly roll-out biometric payment solutions based on the Zwipe Pay ONE platform.

With the recent surge in demand for safer and more secure payments, TietoEVRY is embracing biometric payment innovations that enable more hygienic, secure and convenient payments for consumers.

"We are excited to roll-out the Zwipe Pay ONE platform in close collaboration with Zwipe, a pioneer and innovator in biometric payments. We selected Zwipe as the most interesting partner for mass market deployment. Together, we will support banks to roll-out biometric payment cards and wearables at scale. From recent discussions with issuers, we already see broad interest for such innovations. Clearly, now is the time to take action," says Jarmo Rouhiainen, Head of TietoEVRY Card Production and Personalization Services.

As part of this commercial agreement, Zwipe will provide TietoEVRY with technical support towards biometric payment card integration, enrollment solutions, and a complete end-to-end advisory offering aimed at helping banks successfully deploy biometric payment solutions. TietoEVRY will source their Zwipe Pay ONE-based cards through their network of card manufacturers.

"Partnering with TietoEVRY is a significant milestone for Zwipe. TietoEVRY's deep relations with a large number of banks in the Nordics, Baltics and beyond will be a strategic complement to Zwipe's technology leadership, accelerating the deployment of next generation contactless payments. Partnering closely with one of Europe's strongest players in payment services, we are further showcasing the value-add we deliver to the ecosystem," says André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe.

About Tieto EVRY



TietoEVRY creates digital advantage for businesses and society. We are a leading digital services and software company with local presence and global capabilities. Our Nordic values and heritage steer our success. TietoEVRY Financial Services Solutions create digital advantage for millions of customers every day, helping a wide range of Nordic and global companies in the financial services industry to digitalize business processes, secure operational efficiency and growth in an environment of constant regulatory change. Our portfolio provides a comprehensive range of services and processes, based on flexible modules and innovative scalable software platforms, from innovative real-time solutions within payments, cards and credit to running full stack operations and BPO services. To learn more, visit tietoevry.com

About Zwipe



Zwipe is pioneering the next generation contactless payments experience, providing biometric payment cards and wearables that enable consumers to authorize transactions with their fingerprints without compromising their privacy. Together with an ecosystem of partners including global brands within digital security and financial services, Zwipe is "Making Convenience Safe & Secure" for banks, merchants and consumers. Zwipe's solutions address the hygiene and data theft pitfalls inherent in traditional authentication methods. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence, Zwipe is leading the next great shift in payments from contactless to contact free. To learn more visit www.zwipe.com



