Tiedemann Acquires Leading London Multi-Family Office Holbein Partners LLP

NEW YORK, ZURICH and LONDON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiedemann Constantia, the international operations of Tiedemann, one of the US's largest independent investment and wealth advisors for high-net-worth families, trusts, foundations and endowments, announced today the acquisition of London-based multi-family office Holbein Partners LLP, subject to FCA approval.

The acquisition will combine the expertise of Holbein's senior partners and team with the international investment resources and impact credentials of Tiedemann Advisors in the US and Tiedemann Constantia internationally. The partnership will afford Tiedemann clients broader cross-border capabilities, deeper experience of working with family offices and additional expertise in European investment opportunities. Following the acquisition, Tiedemann Advisors and Tiedemann Constantia, with European offices in Zurich, Geneva and London, together will oversee approximately $30 billion of client assets.

Holbein's Managing Partners, Steven Blakey, Mark Cunningham and Andrew Rodger, bring decades of experience across international capital markets, corporate finance and wealth management and will become Partners in the combined business. Mark Cunningham will continue to lead the Strategic Advisory business and Andrew Rodger will join Tiedemann Constantia's Board. Robert Weeber will continue to lead the international business as CEO of Tiedemann Constantia.

The acquisition follows the recent hire of Jed Emerson as Tiedemann's Global Lead of Impact Investing, as well as the additions of Charles d'Oncieu as head of the firm's new office in Geneva and Sylvie Golay as Chief Strategist for the international business.

Robert Weeber, Founder and CEO of Tiedemann Constantia said: "We are delighted to formally welcome the Holbein team on-board. Our complementary offerings, deep investment expertise and shared culture of excellence will better position us to assist our clients with their multi-jurisdictional wealth management needs for generations to come. Our industry is one that continues to undergo considerable consolidation, as clients expect greater transparency, control and bespoke solutions to deliver a truly unique proposition. With the acquisition of Holbein, we believe we are strongly placed to capitalise on this trend."

Mike Tiedemann, Founder and CEO of Tiedemann Advisors said: "We're excited to bring on an experienced and well-respected team. We believe the combination will bring enhanced opportunities and solutions for all our clients' wealth management needs, and in particular, we look forward to further integrating our impact offering with our legacy and new European families."

Steven Blakey, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Holbein said: "This is a new chapter for Holbein and one that we believe will add significant advantages to our current client base, providing them with a global reach of investment opportunities and access to Tiedemann's excellent impact investing offering, which has shown its importance to portfolios over the past several years. We look forward to working with Robert, Mike and the team and are excited for the new opportunities this acquisition will bring."

Tiedemann Advisors is an independent investment and wealth advisor for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, trusts, foundations and endowments. Founded in 1999, Tiedemann Advisors has nine offices across the US and provides trust services through Tiedemann Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company located in Wilmington, Delaware. Tiedemann's international operations, Tiedemann Constantia, is headquartered in Zurich Switzerland. Together, Tiedemann Constantia, Tiedemann Advisors and Tiedemann Trust Company oversee approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement with over $3.5 billion in impact investments, as of January 1, 2021.

Holbein Partners LLP is an independent investment manager and wealth advisor for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, trusts, foundations and endowments. Holbein was founded in 2010 and is based in London.

