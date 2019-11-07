Tickmill Group Reports Strong Financial Performance In 9 Months of 2019

2019 heralds another increase in trading volume, clocking up $1.09 trillion in the first 9 months of the year compared to previous records of $967 billion in 9 months of 2018, up 13.1% (YoY). Despite the FX markets experiencing low volatility throughout 2019, the Company projects to reach trading volume of $1.45 – $1.50 trillion in 2019 compared to $1.37 trillion that it reached in 2018.

Moving on to the average number of trades executed on a monthly basis, Tickmill Group executed 6.74 million trades (Jan to Sep 2019) compared to an average of 6.13 million in the first 9 months of 2018, up 9.9% (YoY).

In Q3, Tickmill Group also increased Tickmill UK Ltd's share capital to $8.33 million by injecting an additional $4.32 million and raising the total net capital base to $15.90 million (as of September 30, 2019). Although the Company estimates that there will be no material effects from Brexit, this capital injection serves to provide Tickmill UK Ltd with additional protection from any Brexit-related adverse effects.

Overall the group's net capital base stood at $66.43 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $40.71 million at the end of 2018.

Duncan Anderson, CEO of Tickmill UK Ltd, commented that "We are pleased to see our group continuing on strong growth trajectory and delivering record results across the board. As a group, we've been looking at various acquisition opportunities in the technology front throughout 2019, so that we could partially deploy Tickmill's extensive capital base and increase our shareholder value."

He went on to say that: "Our strong capital base gives Tickmill also some great opportunities to diversify our offering by introducing new products and platforms over the coming months and thereby diversifying our revenue streams."

ABOUT TICKMILL

Tickmill is a Forex and CFD trading services provider offering first-class trading products with competitive conditions and ultra-fast execution. Tickmill UK Ltd is authorized and regulated by the UK FCA. Tickmill Europe Ltd is authorized and regulated by the CySEC. Tickmill Ltd Seychelles is authorized and regulated by the Seychelles FSA.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% and 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Tickmill UK Ltd and Tickmill Europe Ltd, respectively. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tickmill.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025178/Tickmill_Financial_Results_2019.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025089/Tickmill_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.tickmill.com/



SOURCE Tickmill