Tickets on Sale for Inaugural FIA WORLD RALLYCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP in Abu Dhabi

Tickets are on sale now for the opening race of the thrilling 11-round series, the first time a championship race has taken place in the Middle East.

In another exciting and dramatic first for Yas Marina Circuit, the 2019 FIA WORLD RALLYCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP will feature the first-ever night race, with cars tackling the circuit's custom built track under the floodlights.

Held over the weekend of April 5th to 6th 2019, Yas Marina Circuit's hosting of the international Championship is a further boost to its credentials as the 'Meeting Place of Champions'.

Two-day (Friday and Saturday) tickets include will include the best in on-track, off-track and after-race action with practice and qualification sessions as well as the final thrilling race day and supporting races. Fans can also take part in all-access public pitlane walk and specially created Rallycross experiences.

Families can make the most out of their time on Yas Island by opting for the ever-popular X-Parks Pass when purchasing their tickets for the FIA WORLD RALLYCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP. The exclusive tickets provide access to Yas Marina Circuit as well as unlimited access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Water World, or Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi from Thursday to Sunday.

Weekend tickets are priced from AED 395 for North Grandstand general admission, AED 595 for the North Club Lounge and AED 1,495 for Yas Central Hospitality.

The FIA WORLD RALLYCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP is part of Yas Marina Circuit's exciting, comprehensive and dynamic year-round calendar of motorsports events that includes single seater championships, endurance races, street-style drag events, and the season-ending FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX.

As part of a packed weekend, Yas Marina Circuit will be transformed into a festival of on and off-track entertainment, with family-friendly activities, a variety of food and beverage options, go-kart challenges, driver meet-and-greets, live music and shows by local musicians and entertainers, plus a Friday after-race concert exclusively for ticket holders. More details on the after-race concert will be announced soon.

For more information on tickets, pricing and packages, please visit: http://www.yasmarinacircuit.com

