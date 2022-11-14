TICKETS FOR FIRST PUBG GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE REGION GO ON SALE AMID GROWING EXCITEMENT AT DUBAI ESPORTS FESTIVAL

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022) on 9 November, tickets are now on sale for the festival's key attraction, the first PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals taking place in in the region in Dubai from 17 to 20 November 2022 at the North Hall of Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. DEF 2022 is hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), in partnership with VSPN - a global leader in esports activities and solutions.

PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Final

The PUBG Global Championship 2022, which started on 1 November, pits 32 teams from across four regions against each other for a share of more than $2 million in prize money and the coveted PGC Champions title. Doors to the Grand Finals stage will be open to the public to witness the remaining 16 teams and livestreamed for fans all over the world on twitch.tv/pubg_battlegrounds.

DEF 2022 from 9th to 20th November will feature an exciting lineup of live events, concerts and pop culture activities across two weeks, bringing together leading gamers, esports thought leaders and pop culture enthusiasts from across the world. In addition to the highly anticipated PUBG Global Championship 2022, the festival will also feature a live concert by popular Egyptian artist, Wegz on 19 November.

For more information about DEF 2022 please visit www.dubaiesportsfestival.com.

About Dubai Esports Festival

Hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, Dubai Esports Festival (DEF2022) takes place from the 9th – 20th November and celebrates the love of video games with the aim of setting the trend as the region's gaming industry and bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation. The annual festival will be the first international leisure event to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai. The inaugural DEF 2022 will feature a combination of competitive esports tournaments including the PUBG Global Championship, a school tournament for students, a live concert, an immersive gaming experience, as well as industry networking events for domestic, regional and international stakeholders and partners.

