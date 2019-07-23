Ticketmaster Signs as Official Ticketing Partner of O2 Arena Prague in Landmark Year for the Venue

The partnership comes in a landmark year for O 2 arena Prague, in which it celebrates 15 years since opening and welcomed its 10 millionth visitor. In 2018 alone, it hosted concerts for Imagine Dragons, Metallica and Depeche Mode, as well as high profile sporting events including the tennis FED Cup Finals, the IFF World Floorball Championship and the gala show of showjumping Global Champions Prague Playoffs.

Simona Matějková, Managing Director of Ticketmaster Czech Republic, said: "Partnering with one of the country's biggest and most innovative venues is hugely exciting for us and a significant moment in our development following our launch in the Czech Republic two years ago. As the O 2 arena Prague prepares to play host to some of the biggest names in music and sport in the coming months, we are looking forward to working with the venue and Bestsport to provide a simple and seamless experience for fans looking to buy tickets to some amazing events."

Robert Schaffer, Chairman of Board and the CEO of Bestsport company and O 2 arena Prague, said: "As one of the most recognised global ticketing platforms, Ticketmaster was a natural choice for us and our partnership will create many fantastic opportunities. Ticketmaster's market-leading technology will help to simplify the process of selling tickets to fans at home and abroad and opens up new possibilities in terms of promotion and exposure of the many exciting events we host at the O 2 arena Prague to audiences around the world."

Ticketmaster has already begun working with Bestsport selling tickets for events hosted at the brand new O 2 universum, the O 2 arena multi-purpose next door neighbour, due to open in September 2019. This venue will provide additional space for sports events and concerts, as well as operating as a perfect spot for international congresses and corporate events with its largest hall accommodating up to 4,500 visitors and overall capacity of 10,000 visitors using the space of all 21 halls.

