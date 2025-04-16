TICA TESFU-205 Integrated Evaporative Cooling Chiller Wins Prestigious Red Dot Award for Product Design

NANJING, China, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TICA, a global leader in HVAC innovation, has been honored with the internationally acclaimed Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025 for its TESFU-205 Integrated Evaporative Cooling Chiller, a breakthrough solution redefining industrial climate control. This accolade, awarded by Germany's Red Dot Design Award jury, underscores TICA's commitment to pioneering sustainable and user-centric design.

TICA TESFU-205 Integrated Evaporative Cooling Chiller

Established in 1955, the Red Dot Award is one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, recognizing exceptional innovation, functionality, and aesthetic excellence. TICA TESFU-205 Integrated Evaporative Cooling Chiller stood out for its fusion of advanced engineering and visionary design, positioning it as a benchmark for future-oriented industrial solutions.

Design & Sustainability in Harmony

The chiller's smart, integrated control system, built on TICA's decades of technical expertise, enables seamless operation across diverse environments, from precision manufacturing facilities to comfort-focused commercial spaces. Its modular architecture supports TICA's end-to-end service model, ensuring rapid pre-sale customization, hassle-free installation, and lifelong maintenance—all while maintaining industry-leading performance and reliability.

"The Red Dot Award validates our belief that industrial design must serve both function and form," said David Wen, General Manager of TICA Chiller Business Unit. "The TESFU-205 is a testament to how intelligent engineering and thoughtful design can coexist—delivering unmatched efficiency, sustainability, and user-centric value."

Strategic Presence in Europe

TICA's award coincides with its accelerated European growth strategy. Since entering the market in 2009, TICA has deployed its solutions across 600+ large-scale projects in 20+ European countries, supported by localized sales and service networks. In 2025, the company will establish a German office to enhance regional R&D, manufacturing, and customer responsiveness. Concurrently, TICA is launching eco-friendly residential systems, including R290 ATW Heat Pump, addressing Europe's demand for low-GWP solutions.

Looking ahead, TICA remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of HVAC innovation across commercial and industrial sectors, driving the global transition toward energy-efficient, climate-resilient infrastructure.

About TICA

Founded in 1991, TICA is a global leader in sustainable technologies, operating through two pillars: TICA Climate Solutions, providing energy-efficient HVAC solutions for clean air, and TICA Energy, a pioneer in Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) power generation. With 4,500 employees, 17 manufacturing bases, and a presence in 87 countries, TICA drives progress toward a carbon-neutral future while enhancing quality of life worldwide.

For media inquiries, contact Rachel Ying Zhou: zhouying2@ticachina.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666021/TICA_TESFU_205_Integrated_Evaporative_Cooling_Chiller.jpg