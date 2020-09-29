TIBCO names Arria NLG Global ISV Partner of the Year

One notable achievement of this strategic partnership has assisted people around the world by giving them an improved understanding of COVID-19 data in the context of the specific locations they most urgently need information on. Arria's natural language generation software was built into a TIBCO Spotfire® COVID-19 dashboard to report critical information about the pandemic's impact, in written explanations of visuals, from the local level to the global level.

According to Gartner, "by 2025, data stories will be the most widespread way of consuming analytics, and 75 percent of stories will be automatically generated using augmented analytics techniques." The immense value that NLG adds to data analytics is in its augmenting of business intelligence platforms with auto-generated written and spoken reporting that tells data stories in the way that humans best understand: language.

The combination of TIBCO Spotfire's interactive data visualization with Arria's interactive narratives delivers insights in a compelling, easily understood form for communication to a broad base of decisionmakers, other stakeholders, and in the case of public COVID dashboards — to a global audience of individual citizens.

In addition, businesses across multiple industries are using the combined technologies to gain immediate operational efficiencies.

About Arria NLG

Arria's advanced natural language generation (NLG) is a form of artificial intelligence that transforms structured data into written or spoken narrative, at machine speed and scale. Through data analysis, knowledge automation, language generation and tailored information delivery, Arria software replicates the human process of expertly analyzing and communicating data insights. Popular use cases include the automation of; financial reporting, risk reporting, performance reporting, fund commentary, consumer reports, news and media.

