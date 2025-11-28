Tianlong Strengthens Transfusion Safety with Innovative Blood Screening Solutions on World AIDS Day 2025

XI'AN, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On World AIDS Day 2025, Tianlong reiterates its commitment to advancing global transfusion safety by presenting its fully integrated nucleic acid blood screening solution. Combining high automation with high-sensitivity NAT reagents, the solution enables earlier detection of low-viral-load infections—an essential step in reducing transfusion-transmitted HIV and safeguarding patients who rely on safe blood.

Strengthening Blood Safety Through Earlier Detection

Ensuring blood safety remains one of the most effective defenses against transfusion-transmitted infections. By enhancing screening accuracy and enabling laboratories to detect HBV, HCV, HIV-1, and HIV-2 during early infection stages, Tianlong supports global public health efforts and reinforces trust in every unit of donated blood.

A Fully Automated Workflow for Blood Screening Application

At the core of Tianlong's solution is the Aurora PANA X6 Fully Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction System, developed for blood centers and large-scale screening programs.

When paired with the Gentier 96 Real-time PCR System, the platform enables a true sample-in, result-out process, integrating: original tube loading, barcode identification, automated capping/decapping, direct sample pooling, nucleic acid extraction, PCR setup, PCR amplification. This end-to-end automation reduces manual steps, lowers contamination risk, and enhances operational safety.

High Throughput for High-Volume Blood Screening Demands

Aurora PANA X6 processes up to 576 samples per run and 1,152 samples per day, providing the capacity required for high-volume screening. The ability to load original sample tubes with automated capping/decapping ensures consistent, contamination-controlled operations.

Direct Pooling and Flexible Screening Modes

The system conducts direct pooling into deep-well plates—eliminating the need for extra collection tubes—and supports individual testing and 6-in-1 pooled testing, allowing laboratories to balance efficiency and sensitivity.

To ensure reliable performance, the platform features independent work zones, HEPA filtration, UV disinfection, controlled airflow, and anti-drip design, delivering robust biosafety in demanding laboratory environments.

High-Sensitivity NAT Reagents to Detect Low-Load Infections

KHB's high-sensitivity NAT reagent complements Tianlong's automated platform, using qualitative real-time PCR in an all-in-one format that integrates extraction and amplification.

The reagent system is engineered to detect HBV, HCV, HIV-1, and HIV-2 even at low viral loads, enabling laboratories to identify window-period infections, reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted diseases and improve overall blood supply safety.

On World AIDS Day, this early-window detection capability highlights a shared commitment to protecting every life connected to blood donation and transfusion.

Committed to Safer Transfusions — Today and Every Day

"On World AIDS Day, we are reminded that every safe transfusion represents a promise of protection for another human life," said Li Ming, CEO of Tianlong. "Our mission is to equip laboratories with solutions that enhance accuracy, strengthen biosafety, and support the global effort to prevent HIV transmission."

About Tianlong

Tianlong Science and Technology, founded in 1997, is a pioneer in the field of genetic testing and molecular diagnostics. Together with our group company Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd. (KHB), we have established five core technology platforms — immunodiagnostics, biochemistry, molecular diagnostics, POCT, and mass spectrometry, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of instruments and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) reagents — offering comprehensive solutions across a wide range of sectors, including clinical diagnostics, blood centers, disease control, veterinary epidemic prevention, and food safety.

