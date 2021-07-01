Tianjin Haihe Media Group released a documentary about TCM doctor Zhang Boli in fighting COVID-19 pandemic

This short documentary was produced by Tianjin Haihe Media Group, which told Dr. Zhang's story of his battle against COVID-19 during the pandemic. In 2020, Zhang Boli, 72, helped the medical community recognize the value of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) by leading an expert team to treat COVID-19 infections in Wuhan, China's frontline in the battle against the novel coronavirus disease.

As head of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Zhang arrived in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, on January 27, the third day of China's Lunar New Year and the fifth day into the megacity's lockdown for pandemic control.

Zhang Boli and over 300 other doctors formed a TCM medical team. They were stationed at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan's Jiangxia district using TCM decoctions with other treatments such as massage, acupuncture, and physical exercises from Tai Chi and Baduanjin, a traditional aerobics form, to treat COVID-19 patients.

With Zhang's pioneering practices, TCM treatment has been given to 90 percent of COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, helping to relieve symptoms, slowing disease progression, and boosting recovery.

