TI Fluid Systems Seeks Diverse Candidates To Join Board Of Directors

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology to enhance its Board of Directors diversity as it searches for candidates to replace Andrea Dunstan, who will step down after this year's Annual General Meeting.

"We were disappointed in Andrea's decision not to run for re-election" said Manfred Wennemer, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Andrea brought a great perspective, from both a UK governance and human resources point of view. We intend to fill her position on the board with an equally qualified and diverse candidate as we continue our journey to a gender and ethnically diverse Board of Directors."

TI Fluid Systems thanks Andrea for her tremendous contribution to the Board, including implementing significant changes to the proposed Remunerations Policy, aligning it with the Shareholders expectations and in compliance with UK regulations.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 107 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

