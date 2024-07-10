Thunes Powers LianLian Global's New Payment Service

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, a global money movement innovator, today welcomes LianLian Global, a leading Chinese e-commerce cross-border payment service provider, to the Thunes Global Network.

The Chinese payment company is offering a new solution, the LianLian Global Payout Service (LGPS), that leverages Thunes' fully compliant payment network to facilitate payouts to digital wallets and bank accounts in over 130 countries. This collaboration demonstrates Thunes' commitment to support the growth of Chinese e-commerce and simplify cross-border payments internationally.

LGPS addresses the challenges of traditional cross-border payments, such as high costs, slow processing times and complex procedures. By joining the Thunes Global Network, LianLian Global offers a transparent, efficient, real-time and secure payment solution for cross-border payment service providers (PSPs), banks and other licensed financial institutions.

Thanks to this partnership, over 1 million Chinese businesses will be able to send payments to over 3 billion digital wallet accounts and 4 billion bank accounts in over 130 countries in more than 80 currencies.

Floris de Kort, CEO of Thunes, said, "We welcome LianLian Global to the Thunes Global Network with direct, real-time connectivity to 3 billion digital wallets and 4 billion bank accounts around the world. LianLian Global is a highly respected leader in cross-border e-Commerce, and we are happy to partner with them to provide the fastest, most transparent and fully compliant global payment solutions in the industry to 1 million merchants in China."

Shen Enguang, co-CEO of LianLian Global, added, "We are committed to building a digital payment network that helps enterprises expand globally. As we launch LianLian Global Payout Service with the support of our trusted partner, Thunes, we aim to enhance cross-border payment efficiency and create new opportunities in international trade, particularly supporting the dynamic growth of Chinese businesses in the global market."

About Thunes:

Thunes is a global payment innovator enabling businesses to move money in real-time and in full transparency. We empower our customers to pay and get paid by anyone, anywhere, and however they prefer, closing the gap between payment systems worldwide. With Thunes, large, medium and small companies can Accept cards, bank transfers and 330 alternative payment methods, and Pay over 3 billion mobile wallets and ­­over 4 billion bank accounts.

Thunes facilitates payments in more than 80 currencies across 130 countries, using local payment methods, including 120 mobile wallets like PayPal, M-Pesa and Airtel, for gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, IMTOs, Fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has a presence in 13 locations, including Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, San Francisco and Sao Paulo.

Thunes puts money in motion. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

About LianLian Global:

LianLian Global, as a core brand of Lianlian Digitech, is a comprehensive and innovative enterprise in cross-border finance and services in China. With strong compliance strength and technological innovation capabilities, LianLian Global has built a global financial network to reach the world and a trade service network to cover the entire life cycle of merchants.

Focusing on the core needs of cross-border enterprises, LianLian Global, together with industry eco-partners, has created a one-stop cross-border trade service platform that integrates store opening assistance, global funds collection, global acquiring, global payout, LianLian FX1, LianLian financing service platform2, tax refund assistance and other services to help Chinese brands expand their overseas markets.

[1] The exchange rate of LianLian Global FX business is provided by partner banks.

[2] The financing products and corresponding contents displayed on the LianLian financing service platform are provided by relevant licensed institutions.