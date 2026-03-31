Thunes Joins Swift and Visa as a Global Cross-Border Payments Leader

Juniper Research ranks Thunes among top three global leaders in cross-border payments infrastructure for its ability to achieve 'strong interoperability' across a range of diverse rails and markets.

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has been named a top three global leader in the cross-border payments sector in a report by Juniper Research. In the report's 2026 'Competitor Leaderboard', Thunes secured its position alongside industry giants Swift and Visa, scoring particularly highly in the breadth of solutions, customer deployments, innovation, and future business prospects categories.

Juniper Research's report, Cross-border Payments Market 2026-2030, evaluated 14 infrastructure providers based on payment processing value and the breadth of supported use cases, highlighting a market shift where competitive advantage is moving away from pure transaction volume towards technological advancement.

Thunes has redefined its reach through its commitment to interoperability at scale. By connecting traditional banking rails, mobile wallets, and digital assets through its Direct Global Network, Thunes provides its Members with a single entry point to 12 billion bank accounts, mobile wallets, and stablecoin wallets in 140 countries.

Lorien Carter, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research, commented: "Thunes performed particularly well in terms of the creativity and innovation of their platform, which has built a network of real-time payment connections that is disrupting the cross-border payments market. Its vast range of local partnerships also enables the platform to achievestrong interoperability across a range of diverse rails and markets."

Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO at Thunes at Thunes, added: "Securing a top-three global ranking alongside two of the industry's most established players is a massive milestone for Thunes. By achieving deep interoperability across billions of endpoints and diverse, often fragmented markets, we are delivering the real-time, 24/7 global connectivity that Juniper identifies as the future of the cross-border economy."

Mathieu Limousi, Chief Marketing Officer at Thunes, added: "Juniper Research is the voice of authority in our field. Their recognition of Thunes as a leader in innovation, along Swift and Visa, provides a proven benchmark of reliability. It shows that the market trusts us to build the modern payment systems of the future."

Contact:

We. Communications, thunes@wecommunications.com

Anna Birdsall-Strong, Director of Brand and Public Relations, anna.birdsall@thunes.com

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 140 countries and more than 90 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 12 billion mobile wallets, stablecoin wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 220 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay HK and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Atlanta, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

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