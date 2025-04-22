Thunes Expands Direct Global Network with Business Payments Solution

Thunes to provide its Members faster, transparent international business payments, with access to local ACH in over 50 countries and USD wire transfers to over 170 countries.

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, announces the launch of Thunes Business Payments, a next-generation solution designed to transform cross-border payment experiences for Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network, including enterprises, merchants, as well as neo-banks, traditional banks and mobile wallets serving businesses worldwide. With Thunes' cutting-edge API, Members have a streamlined, transparent, and cost-efficient way to process international business payments, bypassing the complexities of legacy systems while unlocking unprecedented flexibility and speed.

With this launch Thunes enables faster business payments in over 30 currencies including USD, EUR and CNY, and more than 50 countries including key markets such as Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Singapore, and the UK. The solution empowers businesses to pay suppliers in their local currencies, reducing exchange rate and reconciliation costs, with full transparency on the payment reference. In addition, businesses will be able to process USD payouts to over 170 countries.

The solution's value also lies in the Thunes' SmartX Treasury System that enhances FX and transaction transparency as well as liquidity management by offering real-time visibility into fund locations and the exact amount to be delivered to the recipient. In addition, businesses, neo-banks, banks and wallets can benefit from stablecoin USDC funding capabilities in real-time, 24/7.

Members of the Thunes' Direct Global Network using Thunes Business Payments will benefit from a number of key enhancements to traditional business-to-business transactions, including:

Faster business cross-border payments;

Transparent and guaranteed pricing, with enriched payment details;

Trackable local currency and USD payouts;

Single integration to Thunes' API, eliminating the need to build a correspondent banking network; and

Unparalleled ease of use and flexibility.

Thunes Business Payments is underpinned by Thunes' Fortress Compliance Platform, which ensures compliance with local regulations for seamless, secure transactions while providing real-time visibility and protection.

The launch of Thunes Business Payments comes at a time of significant growth for the global B2B payments market, which accounted for $150 trillion in 2024.

Chloé Mayenobe, President and Chief Operating Officer at Thunes, said, "Thunes Business Payments is a purpose-built solution that empowers banks, wallets, fintechs, enterprises, and merchants to meet evolving customer needs and unlock new growth. With access to local ACH in over 50 countries, Thunes Business Payments sets a new benchmark for speed, transparency, and affordability, reducing friction in cross-border transactions, streamlining operations, and ensuring predictable costs. The market opportunity for Thunes Business Payments is immense, driven by rising demand from Members of our Direct Global Network for faster, more transparent, and cost-effective business transactions."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 13 locations, including Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/