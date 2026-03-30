Thunes Empowers the Global Economy with Instant Cross-Border Payouts for Gig and Remote Workers

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has launched a direct-to-workforce cross-border payout solution that allows businesses to pay remote overseas teams, freelancers, and gig workers instantly.

Thunes enables real-time compensation to be paid into 12 billion bank accounts, mobile wallets, and stablecoin wallets, across 140 countries, 24/7. The solution is accessible via a single API, eliminating the need for multiple relationships or complicated technical setups.

Slow and fragmented cross-border payment structures create a challenge for the global digital economy, with 90% of gig workers prioritising quick access to their funds when choosing payout systems.

Thunes alleviates this friction by connecting companies directly to local systems like M-Pesa, Alipay, and GCash, boosting convenience and access to funds. Moreover, workers in markets with volatile local currencies can be paid in stablecoins, ensuring that the value of their work remains consistent despite FX fluctuations.

By simplifying complex global logistics into one network, Thunes helps companies deliver on-demand pay to workers exactly when and where they need it.

The solution is already making a powerful impact for Thunes Members conducting overseas payroll, managing international gig-working platforms, making fast e-commerce refunds, processing insurance claims, and by NGOs operating in hard-to-access payout markets.

Thomas McAllister, Chief Revenue Officer at the global payroll business Ontop, said: "Managing payroll for a global remote workforce is complex, particularly in a rapidly-changing landscape with growing demand for alternatives such as stablecoin payouts. Together with Thunes we are simplifying this through real-time payments across borders, to billions of endpoints. This allows us to guarantee that our clients' employees are paid on time, every time, in the format that suits them best."

Elie Bertha, Chief Product Officer at Thunes, said: "The gig economy and freelancing have exploded in recent years, but making global payments for these industries has proved difficult for too long. With Thunes' direct-to-global-workforce solution, we are empowering businesses to meet the modern worker's demand for instant transparency and immediate access to their hard-earned money. Our single API entry point reaches all corners of the world, ensuring that whether you are paying a creator in Argentina, a hail-riding driver in Singapore or a developer in Nairobi, the experience is fast, transparent, and reliable."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 140 countries and more than 90 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 12 billion mobile wallets, stablecoin wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 220 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay HK and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Atlanta, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

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