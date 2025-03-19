Thunes Earns Silver Medal From EcoVadis For Sustainability Performance

EcoVadis places Thunes in the top 15% of companies globally, validating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitment and performance.

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, announces its Silver Medal award from EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments. Thunes has been placed in the top 15% of all companies rated globally by EcoVadis in the past 12 months.

EcoVadis evaluates more than 130,000 companies globally, with a rigorous framework using 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The evaluation is based on international sustainability standards, including the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and ISO 26000.

Thunes has reported annually to EcoVadis since 2022 as part of its transparent, responsible business practices and continuous ESG improvement. In this year's assessment, Thunes achieved the best possible score in Labor & Human Rights for the company's internal measures that support its sustainability policies and commitments, and Ethics for its robust policies and intention to reduce impact, mitigate risk, and improve performance.

In addition to its EcoVadis recognition, Thunes has been a United Nations Global Compact member since 2022, reflecting its commitment to responsible business practices. By leveraging EcoVadis' evidence-based roadmap for continuous improvement, Thunes prioritises sustainability, fosters inclusion, drives innovation, and upholds high standards to build a more sustainable, equitable global economy.

Floris de Kort, CEO at Thunes, said: "As the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, Thunes brings financial and economic inclusion. Achieving our highest EcoVadis score yet is a testament to our dedication to sustainability, ethics, and responsible corporate governance. This is an ongoing journey for Thunes. We believe that by further embedding ESG principles into our strategy we can drive positive change and we plan to build on our progress to date."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 13 locations, including Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/