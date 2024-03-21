Thunes Announces Expanded Strategic Collaboration with Visa

SINGAPORE and LONDON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, a cross-border payments company, today announced its deepened strategic collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, aimed at enabling new endpoints in key markets across Asia and Africa.

This new collaboration includes Visa tapping into Thunes' network to send payments to over 108 digital wallet types and bank accounts throughout countries in Africa and Asia, including Kenya, the Philippines, Indonesia and Pakistan. In addition, Thunes is implementing Visa Direct's push-to-card capability, to enable payouts made to eligible Visa cards and accounts across 190+ countries and territories.

Visa projects a $200 trillion market for global money movement flows (inclusive of B2B, B2C, P2P and gov disbursements), and is expanding its collaboration with Thunes to enable payouts to digital wallets and bank accounts as a core part of its plan to achieve that growth.

Digital wallets are an easy-to-use, rapid, and secure payment method surging in popularity. More than 60% of the world's population is expected to use them by 2026. As such, a growing number of banks, including CIBC in Canada , are working with Visa to add cross-border payout capabilities to digital wallets. Increasingly, these financial institutions see mobile wallet interoperability as a vital way to optimize payments to their consumers and business customers.

This latest initiative builds on existing collaborations between the two companies. Visa and Thunes first partnered in October 2022 to extend Visa Direct's reach to 1.5 billion wallets and Thunes announced its Series C extension round in July 2023, with Visa as a key investor.

"At Visa, we're building the infrastructure to enable our partners to move money from any endpoint, to any endpoint, seamlessly. Broadening both our reach and number of endpoints – more than 8.5B today -- is crucial to achieving that goal," said Chris Newkirk, Global Head of Commercial & Money Movement Solutions at Visa. "Together with Thunes, we're broadening the payment ecosystem by connecting to bank accounts, cards, and wallets, ultimately bringing more streamlined payouts capabilities to our joint clients."

Floris de Kort, CEO of Thunes, said, "Our partnership with Visa is more than just a financial investment. We're engaging with each other's networks, corridors and payment methods as payments continue to digitize. There is a crystal clear, untapped opportunity for B2B cross-border payments at scale, and Thunes is delighted to work with Visa to enable these new payment flows."

About Thunes

Thunes is a global payment innovator enabling seamless, instant and transparent money movement for the 21st century. Through our expansive network, we empower our customers to Accept and Pay in real time, closing the gap between payment systems worldwide.

Thunes currently facilitates payments in 84 currencies across 133 countries, using over 550 payment methods, including 129 mobile wallets like PayPal, M Pesa and Orange Money, gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo and super-apps like Grab and WeChat. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Beijing, Nairobi, Riyadh, Dubai, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, London, Paris, Barcelona and Manila.

With a mission to connect the world's population so that commerce can operate in a borderless, frictionless way, Thunes' network is powering the next chapter of the digital economy.