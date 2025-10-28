Thunes and Yellow Card Transform How Businesses Pay and Get Paid Globally Through Stablecoin Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, and Yellow Card, one of the largest licensed stablecoin on/off ramp orchestrators in emerging markets, today announced a strategic collaboration to advance stablecoin adoption and streamline international business payments across emerging markets.

Through this collaboration, Thunes will support Yellow Card's business customers to send money more efficiently when trading with international partners. By leveraging Thunes' Direct Global Network, businesses using Yellow Card can overcome long-standing bottlenecks in cross-border transactions, such as slow settlement times and currency volatility. Thunes' Network will help bridge these gaps, enabling faster, more reliable supplier payments across key regions such as Asia, the U.S., and the Middle East.

Yellow Card will provide critical stablecoin infrastructure and expertise that enables Thunes to overcome traditional bottlenecks in global treasury using stablecoins. Leveraging Yellow Card's vast network across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa empowers Thunes to execute payment flows at unprecedented speed, optimize liquidity on a global scale, and insulate its business from currency fluctuations, future-proofing its operations for the digital asset economy.

The agreement with US-based Yellow Card follows Thunes' expansion into the US market earlier this year when it obtained money transmission licenses in all 50 states to serve companies based there.

The alliance reflects a shared commitment between Yellow Card and Thunes to harness the power of blockchain technology and digital assets to make cross-border money movement more efficient and inclusive for businesses in emerging economies.

Chris Maurice, CEO of Yellow Card, said: "This collaboration with Thunes marks a major milestone in our mission to connect emerging markets to global liquidity. By combining Yellow Card stablecoin efficiency with Thunes' Direct Global Network, we're enabling businesses to move money faster, cheaper and more transparently, fueling growth and financial inclusion."

Chloe Mayenobe, President and Chief Operating Officer at Thunes, commented: "Thunes is committed to building bridges between the traditional and digital financial ecosystems, driving global payment interoperability in the process. Working with Yellow Card allows us to deliver more efficient liquidity solutions and cross-border payments for businesses, supporting our mission to enable the next billion end users in emerging markets to access the global economy."