Thunes and First Abu Dhabi Bank Partner to Launch Real-Time Cross-Border & Wallet Payments Across the Middle East

First Abu Dhabi Bank to offer international payouts including mobile wallets via Thunes' Direct Global Network

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced that First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) , the UAE's Global bank, and one of the world's largest and safest financial institutions, has chosen Thunes as its provider to enable global mobile wallet payouts through its Direct Global Network.

This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone in enhancing cross-border payment capabilities from the UAE to global corridors. Once the solution is fully integrated and implemented, FAB customers will be able to send real-time payments across more than 130 countries, providing clients with transparent, efficient, and accessible international payment solutions.

This partnership aligns with the ambitions of landmark national initiatives such as "We the UAE 2031" and the "Central Bank's Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT)" programme, which promotes a dynamic environment for digital innovation, interoperability, and financial inclusion.

Simon Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Thunes, said: "First Abu Dhabi Bank joining our Direct Global Network is a clear vote of confidence in Thunes' ability to deliver global interoperability at scale. Together, we are making cross-border payments faster, and easier for everyone."

The collaboration between FAB and Thunes reflects a shared commitment to expanding seamless access to next-generation payment channels globally, placing them at the forefront of cross-border innovation. Thunes, recognised for its extensive Network coverage and real-time capabilities, has become a trusted partner in driving cross-border payment innovation across the Middle East and beyond. Through this collaboration, the two organisations are enabling a modern cross-border payment experience in the UAE characterised by speed, scalability, and customer-centricity.

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets, stablecoin wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/