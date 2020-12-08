Thunderhead expands APAC footprint with hire of industry thought leader Aarron Spinley, VP ANZ

Customer Engagement leader and commentator Aarron Spinley joins Thunderhead's executive team to lead the APAC region

SYDNEY, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderhead, the global leader in enterprise technology for customer engagement and real-time journey orchestration announce the appointment of Aarron Spinley as VP ANZ. The appointment reflects Thunderhead's growing footprint of customers in the ANZ region and the increasing market demand for its Customer Journey Orchestration and Analytics technology.

In this newly created role, Aarron will be responsible for building out the ANZ team and operation, helping brands deliver customer engagement using Thunderhead's ONE platform and its unique and powerful combination of deep customer journey analytics and real-time journey orchestration.

Aarron joins the company from SAP and his extensive network of peers and breadth of enterprise experience makes him the ideal leader to take customer engagement strategy and journey-first best practice to a wider audience. Aarron will report into Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Coyne.

Paul Greenberg, industry analyst, author and the credited 'Godfather of CRM' commented, "Journey Orchestration and Analytics has now become a mission-critical component for the modern customer-led enterprise. For me this appointment is a good match at an opportune time. Thunderhead has long been a technology pioneer and leader in this space, while Aarron has been a thought leader in customer engagement and experience. The two are well suited to make a difference in ANZ. I look forward to hearing great things about their progress together."

Thunderhead has had a successful history of building business and enterprise customers in Australia. This will be the second company it has successfully taken into the region. Its first, Smart Communications, was sold to Accel-KKR in 2016. Now, in the age of real-time customer journeys and demand for seamless customer engagement, Thunderhead returns with its new ONE business and plans to make a similar successful impact in the coming months



Today Thunderhead is the market leader for real-time journey orchestration and real time interaction management, supporting brands across many industries with its best-in-class technology. Thunderhead's international growth has recently been widely recognised in the CRM Watchlist, Sunday Times Fast Track 100 and Deloitte Fast 50 league tables.

Aarron was recently named a top 10 global thought leader in both Customer Experience and Brand Loyalty according to Thinkers360, and is prominent on its leaderboards for Marketing, CRM, and Culture.

Today, Spinley said, "The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated what was already a breakneck evolution in customer engagement. Digital Darwinism and the new economics of engagement and value creation have never been more relevant for brands heading into the next decade."

He continued, "Companies have a myriad of systems and channels from CRM and marketing automation in the backend, to commerce platforms, mobile assets, and media at the front, together with differing modes of physical customer interaction. Complete journey orchestration has been the missing piece that both harmonizes and humanizes the overall experience. For those that know my work, they will recognise that this is a great fit for me. I couldn't be more excited to be joining Thunderhead."

About Thunderhead

Thunderhead is the recognized global leader in technology for Customer Journey Analytics and Journey Orchestration. Enabling brands for the first time to understand each customer's intent, uncover patterns of journey behavior and orchestrate individual journeys for millions of customers across billions of touchpoints, seamlessly and in real-time.

Thunderhead is leading the movement to transform customer engagement, with its ONE Engagement Hub and ThunderBay AI capabilities, it's now possible for brands to deliver exceptional engagement for every customer throughout every journey. Across every industry, ONE is driving topline growth, reducing cost-to-serve, increasing customer happiness and building customer lifetime value.

Thunderhead is the only technology provider that is a leader in both the Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration and The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management. The company is headquartered in London and has its development HQ in Boston.

Thunderhead. Effortless Engagement, Valuable Relationships, Happier Customers.

