Thunderhead Announced As Prestigious Sunday Times Tech Track 100 Company

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderhead, the global leader in customer engagement and journey orchestration technology has been ranked in the Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100. The prestigious league table ranks the top one hundred private technology, media and telecoms companies based on their growth over their latest three years. Thunderhead is included in the network under the leadership of founder and CEO Glen Manchester. The inclusion as one of the fastest growing privately-owned technology companies in the UK, demonstrates impressive momentum, with an ARR of 243% and CAGR of 170%.

Thunderhead's technology, the ONE Platform, is an enterprise-class SaaS solution for customer journey analytics and orchestration offering comprehensive AI for journey-driven engagement. Its latest suite of capabilities, known as ThunderBay, is the first suite of journey-based AI designed specifically to offer marketers and CX practitioners a next generation of journey and behavioural analytics. Based in Soho London with a US development HQ in Boston, Thunderhead is working with over 150 brands, in 25 countries across 14 different vertical sectors to drive stronger customer engagement and trust, and maximise lifetime customer lifetime value.

The UK-founded business was recently named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Journey Analytics Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2020 research, highlighting its dominant position and expansive presence in the journey orchestration platform market. Driven by customer growth and a strong network of global partners, the business was also noted as a fast growing company by Gartner* reflecting the fact that journey orchestration is increasingly becoming the core pillar of business strategy for long-term customer-led growth and operational efficiency.

Rob Coyne, Thunderhead Chief Revenue Officer commented "We're delighted to be included in the Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100. It reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire Thunderhead team in delivering on our vision and transformational technology for enterprise customer engagement. Thunderhead has a pedigree in developing world-class technology, as evidenced by our previous four rankings in the Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100, and we're taking it to new heights with our latest technology for Customer Journey Orchestration and Analytics.

"The current climate has accelerated the disruptive forces shaping the digital economy that were already in play, prompting brands to re-evaluate how they manage and nurture the relationships they have with their customers. Our tremendous growth reflects this shift toward a customer-centric operating model, and the intense focus brands are putting on their ability to understand, anticipate and respond to the needs of every customer, in real-time and seamlessly across very touchpoint and journey. Our AI and Machine Learning innovation is a game changer, enabling brands this to achieve this level of individualized engagement at scale.

"Aligning service, sales, retention and marketing activity around the individual needs of a customer enables brands engage with their customers with contextually relevant, individualized conversations. It's this fundamental shift, and the value it provides in terms of revenue growth, customer retention and operational productivity, that is fuelling the growing demand for our market-leading technology. I'm very pleased to say our momentum this year has continued to grow exponentially."

Manchester's first venture in customer engagement technology, Smart Communications, ranked in the Tech Track 100 four times before being spun off to Accel-KKR in 2016 for over $200 million.

Thunderhead is the recognized global leader in technology for Customer Journey Orchestration. Enabling brands for the first time to understand each customer's intent and orchestrate personalized journeys for millions of customers across billions of touchpoints, seamlessly and in real-time.

Thunderhead is leading the movement to transform customer engagement, with its AI-driven ONE Engagement Hub, it's now possible for brands to deliver exceptional engagement for every customer throughout every journey. Across every industry, ONE is driving topline growth, reducing cost-to-serve, increasing customer happiness and building customer lifetime value.

Thunderhead is headquartered in London and has its development HQ in Boston.

