Thundercomm Strengthens Its Product Line-up by Introducing New Product, a Cost-effective Choice for Industrial Applications

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thundercomm, a world-leading IoT product and solution provider, introduces its new product: TurboX CM2290/C2290 SOM (System On Module), which is purpose-built for intelligent products such as retail point-of-sale (POS), industrial handheld, and tracking and camera applications, to help customers to reduce cost and time to market throughout their product development.

"Thundercomm has years of experience in the fields of AI and IoT. We have created many helpful tools for our clients. The TurboX CM2290/C2290 SOM is the latest outcome," said Hiro Cai, CEO, Thundercomm. "This new product provides a more cost-efficient alternative to clients, meanwhile enable a better developing experience. In future, We will continue our efforts on new products research and come out with more outstanding products for customers across the world."

TurboX CM2290/C2290 SOM

The CM2290/C2290 SOM is designed based on the Qualcomm QCM2290/QCS2290 platform, which is the upgrade of Qualcomm MSM8909 and QCM2150 and features on reliable performance, power-conservation with LTE connectivity plus upgraded memory support and low power consumption. It brings high-value features to entry-tier devices, delivering greater performance, higher graphics capabilities, better quality images, and improved power performance. The form factor of the module is 35mm*35mm (C2290) and 51mm*35mm (CM2290) LGA package. It is an ideal platform for both industrial and consumer applications requiring high rate multimedia function.

Besides, Thundercomm also introduced TurboX C865 SOM a few days ago. This product is a small size (45mm x 56mm), production ready, pre-certified(CE, FCC, ROHS)module, powered by 7nm Qualcomm premium-tier processor QCS8250, supports SA/NSA dual mode 5G network with Thundercomm T55 module via PCIE interface.

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, headquartered in San Diego, is a joint venture between ThunderSoft and Qualcomm. Thundercomm was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, abroad software and on-device AI technology portfolio acquired from ThunderSoft, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality, next-generation products and shorten time-to-commercialization. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com

