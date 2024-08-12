ThroughPut.AI Unveils AI-powered Inventory Management Capabilities to Free-up Working Capital, Grow Revenue, and Expand Margins

Revolutionary AI-based Supply Chain Decision Intelligence platform launches new inventory capabilities to identify and quantify working capital savings, while predicting and recommending opportunities to accelerate revenue and profitability

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc., the Gartner-recognized Industrial AI Supply Chain Analytics and Decision Intelligence pioneer, today announced the launch of new inventory management capabilities that empower businesses to drive higher profitability through powerful working capital spend projections, real-time inventory predictions, and dynamic rebalancing and replenishment recommendations.

The current release enables advanced visibility and actionability for businesses to manage their inventory and material movements across all their SKU's, customers, locations, and supply chain end-points. As a result, they can increase inventory turns, ensure rapid availability of fast-moving products, and reduce safety stock and carrying costs. With these new capabilities, businesses now have the unprecedented availability to unlock capital, improve operational efficiencies, and boost margins. By leveraging ThroughPut's patented, award-winning AI and Machine Learning supply chain decision intelligence platform on top of their existing diverse data systems, organizations of all types can rapidly pinpoint where capital allocation is insufficient, predict outcomes, and make recommendations enabling them to accelerate goods movement, revenue, and margins.

"ThroughPut.AI's enhanced working capital management capabilities show our customers where their excess working capital lies, where their operations are underfunded, and projects how these gaps should best be optimized," explains Seth Page, Chief Operations Officer and Head of Strategic Partnerships at ThroughPut.AI. "With advanced AI algorithms optimizing operations for financial analytics, insights, decision intelligence, and recommendations, we enable organizations to plan the best scenario for inventory spend down to the per SKU, per route, per location, per source, levels, so that they may cater to true demand at all times, whether sudden, seasonal, cyclical, or previously "unpredictable." You can better analyze, predict and prepare for all these situations and many more by leveraging your existing diverse data systems with operational AI to achieve greater financial results."

The new release focuses strongly on the following capabilities:

Projecting Working Capital Spend Optimization: Leverage powerful algorithms to identify when and where capital is unnecessarily tied-up, or where it needs to be supplemented to optimize flow of goods, cash, and profits.

Leverage powerful algorithms to identify when and where capital is unnecessarily tied-up, or where it needs to be supplemented to optimize flow of goods, cash, and profits. Reducing Spend and Identifying Savings Opportunities: Identify specific SKUs on which spend can be safely reduced to enhance cost savings without compromising on product quality or service levels.

Identify specific SKUs on which spend can be safely reduced to enhance cost savings without compromising on product quality or service levels. AI-powered Predictive Analytics: Get actionable insights, predictions and recommendations – on everything from inventory turnover rates to potential stockouts – to make proactive informed decisions that optimize inventory performance.

Get actionable insights, predictions and recommendations – on everything from inventory turnover rates to potential stockouts – to make proactive informed decisions that optimize inventory performance. Advanced Demand Sensing: Move beyond traditional demand forecasting with stale assumptions and old data, and enable more accurate dynamic demand sensing to rapidly respond to shifts in market trends and customer priorities.

With ThroughPut's latest release, businesses can rapidly segment their product portfolios, identify their best and worst performing products, adapt their product mix to prioritize fast-moving goods with higher contribution margins, and ensure the greater flow of goods, material, and cash.

About ThroughPut Inc

