ThroughPut Inc inducted into Forbes Business Council and Forbes Communication Council

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc , the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced its induction into the Forbes Business Council and Forbes Communications Council.

Forbes Business Council is the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Forbes Communications Council is an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.

Seth Page, Chief Operations Officer, ThroughPut Inc and Anita Raj, Vice President of Product Marketing, ThroughPut Inc were vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of their experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Seth Page and Anita Raj into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council and Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an inducted member of the Council, ThroughPut Inc has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help them reach peak professional influence. ThroughPut Inc will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. It will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share their expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Page and Raj will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am honored and excited to join the Forbes Business Council," said Seth Page, Chief Operations Officer, ThroughPut Inc. "Our participation in Forbes Councils will help ThroughPut Inc further cement our leadership role in data-driven Artificial Intelligence for Supply Chains and global Operations. I look forward to learning from business leaders across different sectors and also share my vast cross-border industry, financing, operations and transaction experience."

"I am honored and incredibly excited for acceptance into the Forbes Communications Council," said Anita Raj, Vice President of Product Marketing, ThroughPut Inc. "Forbes Communications Council is a one-of-a-kind platform to collaborate, share ideas and learn from some of the brightest minds in marketing. I look forward to sharing my expertise and best practices with the talented, diverse, vibrant and inclusive community at Forbes."

About FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com

About ThroughPut Inc

ThroughPut Inc. is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supply Chain pioneer that enables companies to optimize their Operations by leveraging their existing Data Systems to increase Output, Quality and Profitability across their entire enterprise. ThroughPut's AI software, ELI, includes the only Bottleneck Management System (BMS) that utilizes existing enterprise data systems, such as ERP, MES, IMS, TMS, WMS, PLC, EAM, POS, CRM, SCADA, Historian, and other data systems, to solve for the $25 Trillion of annual Waste across global supply chains already today. Such constraints to the $90 Trillion global Economy could otherwise be dedicated to more productive, useful and sustainable purposes for the benefit of all stakeholders and communities. ThroughPut's AI software is designed by Fortune 500 Supply Chain & Logistics leaders, Silicon Valley AI and Analytics pioneers, and top global Operations Experts in the areas of the Theory of Constraints, Lean Manufacturing, Supply Chain Automation, Total Quality Management, and over four-dozen other leading best practices now digitized as part of the ELI software, with hundreds of years of hands-on experience in the space.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visit www.throughput.ai

