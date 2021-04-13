ThreeFold and CasperLabs partner to scale opportunity for enterprises, everywhere

CasperLabs and ThreeFold have a shared belief that decentralization is needed in order to build a better tomorrow. According to CasperLabs , decentralization is "how we will create more open, transparent, permissionless networks powered by people — paving the way for a new era of equitable innovation."

"ThreeFold and CasperLabs share a commitment to making web3 environments more accessible to all developers," says Neil Kapoor of CasperLabs. "Now that Casper is live on mainnet, we look forward to collaborating with ThreeFold to deliver a truly scalable, secure, and decentralized IT infrastructure for enterprise organizations building innovative, blockchain-based solutions."

Through the partnership, developers and enterprises building on top of Casper technology will be able to choose to run on ThreeFold's peer-to-peer cloud for storage and compute resources. This will enable them to achieve security and scalability beyond what the centralized cloud providers can offer today.

On a smaller scale, anyone will be able to contribute to Casper's blockchain security, resiliency, scalability, and decentralization by deploying a Casper Validator node on the ThreeFold Grid in just a few clicks. The ThreeFold deployment mechanism removes all technical complexity of running Blockchain nodes.

From ThreeFold co-founder Adnan Fatayerji, "We are extremely excited about our partnership with CasperLabs. Their platform is designed with simplicity and scale to drive global adoption amongst enterprises and developers. ThreeFold fits perfectly as a decentralized substrate (storage and compute) to provide all Casper customers with a truly decentralized, secure, and scalable alternative to current cloud providers."

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs, the developer of the Casper Network, provides professional services and support for organizations building on the Casper Network. Guided by open source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public, and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox, and Microsoft.

CasperLabs recently held a successful token sale on CoinList and announced its mainnet launch.

To learn more, visit casperlabs.io.

About ThreeFold

Headquartered in Dubai and with employees worldwide, UAE, ThreeFold has developed the largest and most advanced peer-to-peer internet grid in the world, which enables individuals and organizations to build and deploy their web2 and web3 applications in a complete decentralized, private, sustainable, and autonomous IT infrastructure through its peer-to-peer cloud capacity and developer tools.

With a collective and incentivized ecosystem of Farmers around the globe, the ThreeFold Grid has achieved 80+ petabytes of capacity, 18K+ CPU cores, distributed in 21 countries, and is constantly expanding across the edges. ThreeFold has technology partners such as HPE, DigiByte, Stellar, CasperLabs, Neo, Dash, TomoChain, HoloChain Harmony, WaykiChain, SelfKey, and many others.

ThreeFold aims to empower a more equal, autonomous, and sustainable world and does so by providing the necessary peer-to-peer technologies and infrastructure to the world while incentivizing growth in developing regions.

Visit threeFold.io to learn more, forum.threefold.io to chat with the team, or stay updated on Telegram.

