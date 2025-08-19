Three Space Lab Secures $3M Seed Round to Revolutionize Luxury Real Estate with AI and VR

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Space Lab ("3SL"), a pioneer in frictionless, ultra-realistic VR real estate visualization, has raised $3 million in Seed funding to transform the luxury homebuying experience.

Founded by former MIT research scientist Scott W. Greenwald, Ph.D., 3SL reimagines real estate sales by enabling sellers to showcase off-plan and remote properties with a stunning level of realism. Its proprietary, cutting-edge, immersive visualization platform disrupts the traditional sales experience by empowering buyers to make confident decisions anytime, anywhere.

3SL brings luxury real estate to life for buyers worldwide, letting them step into their dream homes from anywhere using VR, bringing joy and magic to the biggest purchase decisions of their lives. This not only helps our customers sell their properties faster and more efficiently — it also allows architects, designers, and developers to experience and emotionally connect with their projects even before they're built. Our novel approach brings unparalleled realism and usability to VR technology, breaking down stubborn barriers to adoption in the real estate space," said Greenwald.

"This funding bolsters our ability to scale, developing AI-based techniques to increase the sophistication of our offering while decreasing cost and accelerating execution. This will allow us to bring our ultra-realistic content offerings to developers and buyers worldwide. Furthermore, we see this as a first step to VR adoption across numerous industry verticals." Greenwald added.

According to Pitchbook, the global proptech market, valued at $34 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $133 billion by 2032. With this funding, led by Switzerland-based Arminius Verwaltung, 3SL will develop its global sales team and leverage AI in game-changing ways. This will fuel expansion in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, focusing initially on key hotspots such as Miami, St. Tropez, and Dubai.

Discover how Three Space Lab is transforming the real estate buying experience at https://www.threespacelab.io .

About Three Space Lab