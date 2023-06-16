"Three Conferences and One Exhibition" of SCO Kicked Off in Qingdao

QINGDAO, China, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCO Forum on People-to-People Friendship & The Forum on Sister Cities is held in Qingdao from June 14 to 16, 2023.

The forum fully unleashes the advantages of people-to-people diplomacy and is held online and offline to promote the "Spirit of Shanghai" and cooperation among sister cities. The event is attended by about 400 delegates including foreign dignitaries, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, representatives of foreign embassies in China, sister provinces and states, sister cities and friendly organizations. They will boost the exchanges of civilizations and people-to-people bonds among the member countries of the SCO and carry on the good neighborly and friendly relations, according to the News Office of the People's Government of Qingdao.

From June 15 to 16, the SCO Industrial Chain and Supply Chain Forum is held at the SCO Pearl International Expo Center of Qingdao. With a theme of "win-win coordination to link up a new future for regional economic cooperation", the forum will build a new platform for related countries, regions and enterprises of the SCO.

The SCO Expo 2023 is held from June 15 to 18, which is themed "Gathering at SCO for a Wonderful Life", with a total exhibition area of about 44,000 square meters, making it the event with the largest exhibition area in history.

