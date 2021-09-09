Three Aon Colleagues Recognized as HERoes Women Role Models by INvolve

Jennifer Bell, Julie Page and Sabrina Pyneeandy celebrated for championing women in business and driving gender diversity in the workplace

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, is proud to announce that three colleagues were named to the HERoes Women Role Model Lists for 2021.

Jennifer Bell, CEO, North America, and Julie Page, CEO, United Kingdom (UK), were both named to the HERoes 100 Women Executives List. This marks the first time an Aon leader has appeared on the list. Bell is co-chair of Aon's Global Inclusive Leadership Council (GILC), a group of 20 colleagues who champion inclusion and diversity (I&D) efforts across the firm. In this role, she regularly reports to the Inclusion & Diversity Sub-Committee of the Aon plc Board. In addition to advocating for representation at the leadership level, Bell has been an active mentor to dozens of colleagues and clients, many who are women.

"As the beneficiary of allies who helped further my career, I've been passionate and committed to equity—especially in my efforts to diversify talent with hiring and promoting," Bell said. "As a result of the incredible work being done by Aon's Global Inclusive Leadership Council, I'm proud of the impact we've made, and I am committed to driving action and impact for equity and inclusion across the firm."

Page is a member of the GILC and Aon's UK Inclusive Leadership Council, ensuring alignment with the GILC to accelerate regional action. Throughout her career, she has worked to support gender diversity and women's inclusion both at Aon and in the broader insurance industry. Page currently serves as the President of the Chartered Insurance Institute and is a committee member for Inclusion@Lloyds. She was also former chair for the Dive In Festival committee, the festival for diversity and inclusion in insurance.

"I am a strong believer in the importance of a diverse workforce, but I know there is more work to be done," said Page. "I'm committed to championing all women and challenging myself and my team to increase our cultural competence and have difficult conversations to effect real change across our firm and the industry."

Sabrina Pyneeandy, Project Manager in the UK, was named to the HERoes 100 Women Future Leaders list. She is co-chair of both the Gender Inclusion Network and Aon's UK Gender IQ Business Resource Group. Pyneeandy has played a pivotal role in Aon UK's mission to strive for gender parity by running events for International Women's Day, International Men's Day and Non-Binary Day. As well as developing key I&D goals and initiatives aligned to the business line she supports, Pyneeandy has been working with Aon's People organization on women's issues, particularly women's safety.

"Creating a culture were all Aon colleagues feel empowered to be their authentic selves is only possible when we all work together," said Lisa Stevens, Aon's Chief People Officer. "I am so proud and thankful for Jennifer, Julie and Sabrina's efforts to drive greater gender diversity both at Aon and across our industry."

The firm is committed to furthering its I&D priorities to continue to build a resilient workforce and provide opportunities for colleagues through meaningful actions. To support this work, the GILC provides advice, recommendations and accountability for Aon's inclusion and diversity strategy and related actions, focused on five main areas:

Recruiting: Driving inclusive and equitable hiring practices

Education: Improving cultural competence and expanding awareness

Representation: Ensuring the workforce is reflective of the communities in which colleagues live and work

Promotion: Increasing development opportunities for all colleagues

Environmental, Social and Governance: Ensuring alignment of policies, brand and purpose for environmental, social and governance issues

The annual HERoes lists showcase leaders who are championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace. The HERoes 100 Women Executives List spotlights senior women leading by example and driving change to increase gender diversity in the workplace, while the HERoes 100 Future Leaders List highlights inspirational women who are not yet senior leaders in an organization but are making a significant contribution to gender diversity at work. To learn more about the lists, visit this page.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

