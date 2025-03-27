ThreatQuotient positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Digital Threat Intelligence Management vendors.

ThreatQuotient, with its comprehensive technology for Digital Threat Intelligence Management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

ASHBURN, Va., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named ThreatQuotient as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2025.

Arpita Dash, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "ThreatQuotient's Digital Threat Intelligence Management (DTIM) platform leverages advanced automation, deep visibility, and cross-team collaboration to enhance threat intelligence operations. Its cloud migration strengthens scalability and integration, while the recommendation engine optimizes response automation and decision-making. As regulatory compliance and data residency requirements become increasingly critical, ensuring robust security controls will be key to fostering enterprise adoption. ThreatQuotient's leading innovation in data integration, AI-driven threat intelligence, and automated response capabilities enhance cybersecurity solutions and further advancements in AI-driven threat correlation, predictive analytics, and industry-specific intelligence models will solidify its competitive edge in an evolving cybersecurity landscape."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides competitive analysis and ranking of the Digital Threat Intelligence Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

John Czupak, President and CEO at ThreatQuotient, says, "This is a fantastic achievement. The SPARK Matrix is a comprehensive market research report that evaluates technology vendors based on performance, capabilities, and market presence, delivering a detailed analysis of the global market. We are delighted to have been recognized as a 2025 Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix for the fourth consecutive year. We believe this recognition is a testament to our commitment to improve threat detection, investigation and response by integrating data sources, tools, and teams and driving innovation by leveraging threat intelligence, automation and artificial intelligence to accelerate threat detection and response."

Additional Resources:

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing disparate data sources, tools, and teams to accelerate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). ThreatQ is the first purpose-built, data-driven threat intelligence platform that helps teams prioritize, automate, and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision-making; and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high-fidelity data. ThreatQuotient's leading integration marketplace, data management, orchestration, and automation (SOAR) capabilities support multiple use cases including threat intelligence management and sharing, incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage, and vulnerability management. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe, MENA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com

Media Contact

Paula Elliott

Managing Director

C8 Consulting Ltd

paula@c8consulting.co.uk

07894 339645

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit Research

QKS Group Media Contact:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/threatquotient-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-digital-threat-intelligence-management-2025-by-qks-group-964

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg