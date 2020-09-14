Threat Intelligence Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 12,914.04 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Threat Intelligence Market report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2025.

The Global Threat Intelligence Market size is expected to grow from USD 5,689.42 Million in 2019 to USD 12,914.04 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.63% during the forecast period.

The growing number of software-based cyber-crime operations, the demand for the mobile & web application, and rising government & legislation by-laws are expected to drive the threat intelligence market size.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL THREAT INTELLIGENCE MARKET

The growing cyberattacks, along with the increase in investments from the public and private entities, are expected to drive the threat intelligence market size. The increasing cybercrime environment through developed as well as emerging economies has highlighted the organization's concern. Governments and several large organizations are trying to close the gap between spending on cybersecurity programs and achieve an optimal outcome.

IoT is becoming a technological breakthrough of the decade, helping to reduce business costs and increase employees' efficiency. IoT's diverse features and advantages have inspired market leaders to implement this technology and increase companies' efficiency. Internet-connected devices have brought vulnerabilities as many IoT manufacturers are following basic practices on protection. Thus, the increase in IoT adoption is, in turn, expected to increase the growth of the threat intelligence market size.

The increasing BYOD trends are also expected to fuel the growth of the threat intelligence market size. Features, such as employee satisfaction and cost reduction, have made the BYOD trend common among businesses. BYOD enables employees to use their devices to access business applications and data. Due to the BYOD trend, the number of corporate endpoints has largely increased, along with the growing concerns to protect them.

THREAT INTELLIGENCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The SME segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This rapid growth is attributed to the rising incidence of cyber-attacks on these businesses. SMEs are limited in scale but work for a vast number of customers worldwide. Owing to these organizations' financial constraints, effective and detailed security strategies are not implemented in SMEs.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest threat intelligence market share. The growing trend in IoT and rising internal and external threats are some of the main factors expected to drive North America's threat intelligence sector's growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate. Large companies and many small and medium-sized companies in China, Japan, and India, have invested in security systems due to increasing major data theft issues and increased cyber attacks.

Based on the solution, the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) is predicted to hold the largest threat intelligence market share. The need to speed up the process of threat detection is driving the application of SIEM solutions. The platform uses event detection and correlation mechanisms to speed up network events' monitoring process by integrating the error logs & warnings into a single solution.

THREAT INTELLIGENCE MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE

This research report categorizes the Threat Intelligence to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Solution, the Threat Intelligence Market studied across

Based on Service, the Threat Intelligence Market studied across

Advanced Threat Monitoring,

Consulting Service,

Managed Service,

Professional Service,

Security Intelligence Feed,

Training and Support.

Based on Deployment, the Threat Intelligence Market studied across

On- Cloud

On-Premise.

Based on Application, the Threat Intelligence Market studied across

Education,

Energy and Utilities,

Government,

Healthcare,

IT and Telecom,

Retail,

Transportation.

THE REPORT PROVIDES INSIGHTS ON THE FOLLOWING POINTERS

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

SOURCE Valuates Reports